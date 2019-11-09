Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

Bluegreen Vacations 500

After Saturday's qualifying; race today

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 140.116 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 139.752.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 139.394.

4. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 139.324.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 139.238.

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 139.179.

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 138.921.

8. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 138.910.

9. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 138.862.

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 138.755.

11. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 138.611.

12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 138.520.

13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 138.419.

14. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 138.350.

15. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 138.132.

16. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 138.037.

17. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 137.979.

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 137.762.

19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 137.515.

20. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 137.373.

21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 137.075.

22. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 137.049.

23. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 136.997.

24. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 136.945.

25. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 136.726.

26. (36) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 136.617.

27. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 136.571.

28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 136.245.

29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 135.542.

30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 135.410.

31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 135.338.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.665.

33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 133.368.

34. (52) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 133.126.

35. (51) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 132.602.

36. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 131.593.

37. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 129.338.

38. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 129.018.

39. (53) JJ Yeley, Ford, no speed.

Xfinity Series

West Valley 200

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1 mile

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200 laps.

2. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

3. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (13) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

7. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

9. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199.

12. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199.

13. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (19) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 106.936 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 52 minutes, 13 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.810 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

