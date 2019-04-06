Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Cup Series

Food City 500

Friday's qualifying; race today

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 131.713 mph.

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 131.371.

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 131.182.

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 131.057.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130.700.

6. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.602.

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 130.229.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130.168.

9. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 130.026.

10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 129.824.

11. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 129.640.

12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 129.622.

13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130.477.

14. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 130.477.

15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130.274.

16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 130.229.

17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 129.824.

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 129.789.

19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 129.657.

20. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 129.570.

21. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 129.351.

22. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 129.317.

23. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 129.177.

24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 128.339.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 128.658.

26. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 128.554.

27. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 128.305.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 128.288.

29. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 128.031.

30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 127.258.

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 126.603.

32. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 125.675.

33. (51) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 125.576.

34. (52) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 123.833.

35. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 121.898.

36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 115.202.

37. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

Alsco 300

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300 laps.

2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.

3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 300.

4. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300.

5. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300.

6. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300.

7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300.

8. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 300.

9. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300.

10. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 91.328 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 3 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.906 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments