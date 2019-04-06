NASCAR
Cup Series
Food City 500
Friday's qualifying; race today
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 131.713 mph.
2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 131.371.
3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 131.182.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 131.057.
5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130.700.
6. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.602.
7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 130.229.
8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130.168.
9. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 130.026.
10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 129.824.
11. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 129.640.
12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 129.622.
13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130.477.
14. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 130.477.
15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130.274.
16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 130.229.
17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 129.824.
18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 129.789.
19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 129.657.
20. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 129.570.
21. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 129.351.
22. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 129.317.
23. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 129.177.
24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 128.339.
25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 128.658.
26. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 128.554.
27. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 128.305.
28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 128.288.
29. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 128.031.
30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 127.258.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 126.603.
32. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 125.675.
33. (51) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 125.576.
34. (52) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 123.833.
35. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 121.898.
36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 115.202.
37. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
Alsco 300
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300 laps.
2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.
3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 300.
4. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300.
5. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300.
6. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300.
7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300.
8. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 300.
9. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300.
10. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 91.328 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 3 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.906 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.
