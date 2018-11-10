Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art
NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

Can-Am 500 lineup

Friday's qualifying; race today

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 139.340 mph.

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 139.152.

3. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 139.007.

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 138.867.

5. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 138.739.

6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 138.707.

7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 138.344.

8. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 138.259.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 138.254.

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 138.249.

11. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 137.889.

12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 137.667.

13. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 138.339.

14. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 138.180.

15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 138.069.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 137.878.

17. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 137.767.

18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 137.720.

19. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 137.604.

20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 137.541.

21. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 137.531.

22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 137.342.

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 136.815.

24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 136.529.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 136.664.

26. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 136.529.

27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 135.916.

28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 135.767.

29. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 135.649.

30. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 135.542.

31. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 135.267.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 134.158.

33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.482.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 133.328.

35. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 133.284.

36. (97) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, 132.202.

37. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 131.114.

38. (7) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 130.124.

39. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

Whelan 200

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (38) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 48 points.

2. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 49.

3. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 41.

4. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 50.

5. (5) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200, 0, 38.

6. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 37.

7. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 34.

8. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 40.

9. (1) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 44.

10. (11) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

11. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 26.

12. (12) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 26.

13. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.

14. (9) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 23.

15. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 22.

16. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 21.

17. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.

18. (39) Ty Majeski, Ford, 199, 0, 19.

19. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 18.

20. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 17.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 100.638 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 59 minutes, 14 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.887 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 34 laps. Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 4053; 2. C.Custer, 4040; 3. T.Reddick, 4037; 4. E.Sadler, 4026; 5. D.Hemric, 2286; 6. M.Tifft, 2227; 7. J.Allgaier, 2209; 8. A.Cindric, 2191; 9. R.Chastain, 2163; 10. B.Jones, 2156.

