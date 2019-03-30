Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Cup Series

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup

Friday; Race: today

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188.890 mph.

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188.416.

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188.271.

4. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 187.885.

5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 187.097.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 186.884.

7. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 186.819.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 186.670.

9. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.490.

10. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 186.271.

11. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 185.752.

12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 183.599.

13. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 186.677.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 186.612.

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.438.

16. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 186.393.

17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 186.393.

18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 186.175.

19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 186.104.

20. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 185.179.

21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 184.767.

22. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 184.414.

23. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 179.194.

24. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 0.000.

25. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 185.593.

26. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 185.503.

27. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 185.160.

28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.521.

29. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 184.521.

30. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 184.407.

31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 184.269.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 183.492.

33. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 182.747.

34. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 180.941.

35. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 180.078.

36. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 178.601.

37. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 176.974.

38. (77) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 176.875.

39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 171.887.

Xfinity Series

My Bariatric Solutions 300

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.

2. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

4. (15) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

5. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (14) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 200.

9. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

12. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (16) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (23) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 118.356 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 32 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.861 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 50 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments