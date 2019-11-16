Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

Ford EcoBoost 400

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

(Car number in parentheses)

Note: Lineup is based on owner points.

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

6. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

10. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

13. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

15. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

17. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford

18. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford

20. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet

21. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota

22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford

24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

25. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

26. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford

30. (36) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford

31. (38) David Ragan, Ford

32. (15) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet

33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

34. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford

35. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

36. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

37. (96) Drew Herring, Toyota

38. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

39. (53) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota

Xfinity Series

Ford EcoBoost 300

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 2.3 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200 laps.

2. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

3. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

4. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

6. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

8. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

9. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 199.

11. (20) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.

12. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

13. (23) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (13) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 118.564 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 31 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.038 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 6 drivers.

