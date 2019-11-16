NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
Ford EcoBoost 400
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
(Car number in parentheses)
Note: Lineup is based on owner points.
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
6. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
10. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
13. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
15. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
17. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford
18. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford
20. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet
21. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota
22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford
24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
25. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
26. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
30. (36) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford
31. (38) David Ragan, Ford
32. (15) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet
33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
34. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford
35. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
36. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
37. (96) Drew Herring, Toyota
38. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford
39. (53) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
Xfinity Series
Ford EcoBoost 300
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 2.3 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200 laps.
2. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
3. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.
4. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.
6. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
8. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.
9. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199.
10. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 199.
11. (20) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.
12. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.
13. (23) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199.
14. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199.
15. (13) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 118.564 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 31 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.038 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 6 drivers.
