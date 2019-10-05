NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
Drydene 400 lineup
Saturday's qualifying; Race today
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 166.984 mph.
2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 166.960.
3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 166.205.
4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 165.998.
5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 165.937.
6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 165.738.
7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 165.670.
8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 165.616.
9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 165.388.
10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 165.282.
11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 165.274.
12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164.850.
13. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 164.699.
14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 164.692.
15. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 164.639.
16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164.406.
17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164.376.
18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164.144.
19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 163.823.
20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.808.
21. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 163.406.
22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 162.984.
23. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 162.800.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 162.697.
25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.660.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 162.624.
27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.374.
28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161.958.
29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 161.290.
30. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 161.254.
31. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.980.
32. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 160.707.
33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 158.444.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 157.384.
35. (52) JJ Yeley, Ford, 156.365.
36. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 156.108.
37. (54) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 154.288.
38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 154.116.
Xfinity Series
Drive Sober 200
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.
3. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
4. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.
6. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (17) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 199.
9. (10) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 199.
10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.
11. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198.
12. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 198.
13. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198.
14. (18) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 198.
15. (35) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 107.639 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 51 Minutes, 29 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.000 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 33 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.
