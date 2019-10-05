Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

Drydene 400 lineup

Saturday's qualifying; Race today

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 166.984 mph.

2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 166.960.

3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 166.205.

4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 165.998.

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 165.937.

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 165.738.

7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 165.670.

8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 165.616.

9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 165.388.

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 165.282.

11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 165.274.

12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164.850.

13. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 164.699.

14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 164.692.

15. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 164.639.

16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164.406.

17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164.376.

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164.144.

19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 163.823.

20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.808.

21. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 163.406.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 162.984.

23. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 162.800.

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 162.697.

25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.660.

26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 162.624.

27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.374.

28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161.958.

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 161.290.

30. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 161.254.

31. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.980.

32. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 160.707.

33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 158.444.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 157.384.

35. (52) JJ Yeley, Ford, 156.365.

36. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 156.108.

37. (54) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 154.288.

38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 154.116.

Xfinity Series

Drive Sober 200

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1 mile

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

4. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

6. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (17) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 199.

9. (10) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

11. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198.

12. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 198.

13. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198.

14. (18) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 198.

15. (35) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 107.639 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 51 Minutes, 29 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.000 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 33 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments