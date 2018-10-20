NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Hollywood Casino 400 lineup
Friday qualifying; race today
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.646 mph.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191.178.
3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.968.
4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 190.934.
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.725.
6. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 190.570.
7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 190.543.
8. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 190.449.
9. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 190.027.
10. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 189.994.
11. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 189.593.
12. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 189.387.
13. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190.027.
14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 189.980.
15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 189.787.
16. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 189.747.
17. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 189.733.
18. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.122.
19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 189.095.
20. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 188.818.
21. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 188.818.
22. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188.627.
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.547.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 187.891.
25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 187.715.
26. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 187.467.
27. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.162.
28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 187.136.
29. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 186.554.
30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.079.
31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 185.612.
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 183.993.
33. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 183.250.
34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 183.138.
35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 182.278.
36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 181.184.
37. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 180.650.
38. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 178.141.
39. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 177.889.
40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 177.708.
Xfinity Series
Kansas Lottery 300
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (13) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 59 points.
2. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 54.
3. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 47.
4. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 45.
5. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 45.
6. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 41.
7. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 36.
8. (18) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200, 0, 33.
9. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 30.
10. (40) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 27.
11. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 29.
12. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 25.
13. (23) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 25.
14. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 23.
15. (20) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 22.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 118.989 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 31 minutes, 16 seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.200 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. D.Hemric, 3068; 2. E.Sadler, 3058; 3. T.Reddick, 3055; 4. C.Bell, 3045; 5. M.Tifft, 3044; 6. J.Allgaier, 3040; 7. C.Custer, 3022; 8. A.Cindric, 3002; 9. R.Chastain, 2115; 10. R.Reed, 2110.
