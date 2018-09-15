Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR

Cup Series

South Point 400 lineup

Friday's qualifying; race today

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nev.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.121 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.101.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.624.

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.402.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 187.396.

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.084.

7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 186.735.

8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.483.

9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 186.374.

10. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.098.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 185.950.

12. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 183.125.

13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.619.

14. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 186.599.

15. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.580.

16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 186.548.

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 186.509.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.483.

19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 186.451.

20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 186.432.

21. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 186.400.

22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 185.861.

23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 185.644.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 184.913.

25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 185.185.

26. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 184.938.

27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.723.

28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 184.660.

29. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 184.603.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 184.231.

31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 182.815.

32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 180.662.

33. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 180.584.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 180.337.

35. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 179.976.

36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 179.432.

37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 178.283.

38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 177.538.

39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 176.085.

40. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 300

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

4. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

5. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (34) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200.

7. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

8. (38) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

10. (14) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 119.258 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 30 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.629 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 4 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments