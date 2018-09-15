NASCAR
Cup Series
South Point 400 lineup
Friday's qualifying; race today
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas, Nev.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.121 mph.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.101.
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.624.
4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.402.
5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 187.396.
6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.084.
7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 186.735.
8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.483.
9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 186.374.
10. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.098.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 185.950.
12. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 183.125.
13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.619.
14. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 186.599.
15. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.580.
16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 186.548.
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 186.509.
18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.483.
19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 186.451.
20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 186.432.
21. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 186.400.
22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 185.861.
23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 185.644.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 184.913.
25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 185.185.
26. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 184.938.
27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.723.
28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 184.660.
29. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 184.603.
30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 184.231.
31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 182.815.
32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 180.662.
33. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 180.584.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 180.337.
35. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 179.976.
36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 179.432.
37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 178.283.
38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 177.538.
39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 176.085.
40. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
DC Solar 300
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.
2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.
3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
4. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.
5. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200.
6. (34) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200.
7. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.
8. (38) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200.
9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
10. (14) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 119.258 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 30 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.629 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 4 drivers.
