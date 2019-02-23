NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
QuikTrip 500 lineup
Friday's qualifying; race today
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 181.473 mph.
2. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 180.428.
3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 180.410.
4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 180.328.
5. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 180.216.
6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 179.942.
7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 179.842.
8. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 179.796.
9. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 179.697.
10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.598.
11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 179.417.
12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 179.330.
13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 179.383.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 179.371.
15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 179.249.
16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 179.116.
17. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 178.960.
18. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 178.891.
19. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 178.850.
20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 178.672.
21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 178.562.
22. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 178.487.
23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 178.201.
24. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 177.989.
25. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 178.281.
26. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 178.155.
27. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 178.006.
28. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 177.943.
29. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 177.715.
30. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 176.995.
31. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 176.696.
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 175.989.
33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 175.933.
34. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 175.810.
35. (77) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 170.072.
36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 168.255.
37. (52) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
Rinnai 250
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 163 laps.
2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 163.
3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163.
4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163.
5. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 163.
6. (8) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 163.
7. (6) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 163.
8. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163.
9. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163.
10. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163.
Also
12. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 139.456 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 0 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.191 seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 16 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.
NASCAR Trucks
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130.
2. (12) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 130.
3. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 130.
4. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 130.
5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 130.
6. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130.
7. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 130.
8. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 130.
9. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 130.
10. (14) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 130.
RACE STATISTICS
Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 46 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.932 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
