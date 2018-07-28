Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR

Cup Series

Gander Outdoors 400

Saturday's qualifying; race today

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 176.988 mph.

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 176.429.

3. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 176.391.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 176.298.

5. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 176.115.

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 176.084.

7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 175.363.

8. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 175.247.

9. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 174.764.

10. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 174.622.

11. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 174.236.

12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 173.110.

13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 173.000.

14. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 172.685.

15. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.500.

16. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 172.278.

17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.022.

18. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.373.

19. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168.814.

20. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 168.783.

21. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 168.710.

22. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 168.045.

23. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 167.389.

24. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.741.

25. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.819.

26. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 165.789.

27. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.678.

28. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 0.000.

29. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.

30. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 0.000.

31. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 0.000.

32. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 0.000.

33. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 0.000.

34. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 0.000.

35. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 0.000.

36. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 0.000.

37. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000.

38. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 0.000.

39. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 0.000.

40. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

U.S. Cellular 250

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Lap length: 0.875 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 257 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 48.

3. (4) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 257, 0, 44.

4. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 33.

5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 40.

6. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 43.

7. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 257, 0, 32.

8. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.

9. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 257, 0, 47.

10. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 257, 0, 27.

11. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.

12. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 257, 0, 36.

13. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 25.

14. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 23.

15. (15) Casey Roderick, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 22.

16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 21.

17. (22) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 20.

18. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 254, 0, 32.

19. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 18.

20. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 17.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 97.779 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 0 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.421 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 41 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 712; 2. E.Sadler, 686; 3. C.Custer, 684; 4. D.Hemric, 679; 5. J.Allgaier, 650; 6. B.Jones, 579; 7. T.Reddick, 568; 8. R.Truex, 532; 9. M.Tifft, 504; 10. A.Cindric, 484.

NASCAR Trucks

Gander Outdoors 150

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60 laps.

2. (31) Erik Jones, Toyota, 60.

3. (4) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 60.

4. (12) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 60.

5. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 60.

6. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60.

7. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 60.

8. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 60.

9. (20) Matt Crafton, Ford, 60.

10. (6) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 60.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 136.813 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 5 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.469 seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 8 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

1
1
1
1
1

Load comments