NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
1000Bulbs.com 500 lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race today
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap Length: 2.66 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 192.707 mph.
2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 192.552.
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 192.258.
4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191.566.
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191.551.
6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.493.
7. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 191.317.
8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.310.
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.222.
10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.023.
11. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 190.837.
12. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 190.776.
13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 190.670.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 190.514.
15. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.321.
16. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 190.317.
17. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 190.223.
18. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189.804.
19. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 189.695.
20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.373.
21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.335.
22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 189.271.
23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 189.189.
24. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 189.040.
25. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 188.690.
26. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.593.
27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 188.270.
28. (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188.233.
29. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 188.204.
30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 187.724.
31. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 187.119.
32. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 184.310.
33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 184.147.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 183.014.
35. (77) Blake Jones, Chevrolet, 182.724.
36. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 180.336.
37. (51) Austin Theriault, Ford, 179.909.
38. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 179.088.
39. (52) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 176.016.
40. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, no speed.
Trucks Series
Sugarlands Shine 250
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 98 laps.
2. (6) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 98.
3. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 98.
4. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 98.
5. (10) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 98.
6. (13) Austin Hill, Toyota, 98.
7. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 98.
8. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 98.
9. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 98.
10. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 98.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 122.817 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 21 seconds. Margin of Victory: .027 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps. Lead Changes: 24 among 15 drivers.
