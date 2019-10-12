Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

1000Bulbs.com 500 lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race today

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap Length: 2.66 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 192.707 mph.

2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 192.552.

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 192.258.

4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191.566.

5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191.551.

6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.493.

7. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 191.317.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.310.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.222.

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.023.

11. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 190.837.

12. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 190.776.

13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 190.670.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 190.514.

15. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.321.

16. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 190.317.

17. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 190.223.

18. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189.804.

19. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 189.695.

20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.373.

21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.335.

22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 189.271.

23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 189.189.

24. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 189.040.

25. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 188.690.

26. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.593.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 188.270.

28. (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188.233.

29. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 188.204.

30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 187.724.

31. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 187.119.

32. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 184.310.

33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 184.147.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 183.014.

35. (77) Blake Jones, Chevrolet, 182.724.

36. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 180.336.

37. (51) Austin Theriault, Ford, 179.909.

38. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 179.088.

39. (52) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 176.016.

40. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, no speed.

Trucks Series

Sugarlands Shine 250

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 98 laps.

2. (6) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 98.

3. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 98.

4. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 98.

5. (10) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 98.

6. (13) Austin Hill, Toyota, 98.

7. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 98.

8. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 98.

9. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 98.

10. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 98.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 122.817 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 21 seconds. Margin of Victory: .027 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps. Lead Changes: 24 among 15 drivers.

