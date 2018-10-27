NASCAR
Monster Cup series
First Data 500 lineup
Saturday's qualifying; race today
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
(Car number in parenetheses)
1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 96.254 mph.
2. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 96.122.
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 96.112.
4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 96.093.
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 96.058.
6. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 95.932.
7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 95.883.
8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95.781.
9. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 95.704.
10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95.607.
11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 95.516.
12. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 95.266.
13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95.530.
14. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 95.472.
15. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 95.444.
16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95.434.
17. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95.352.
18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 95.323.
19. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 95.208.
20. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 95.184.
21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95.146.
22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 95.084.
23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 95.079.
24. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 95.027.
25. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 95.165.
26. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.132.
27. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 95.094.
28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.079.
29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95.070.
30. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 94.960.
31. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 94.411.
32. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 94.387.
33. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 93.919.
34. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 93.719.
35. (00) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 93.088.
36. (51) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 92.878.
37. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 92.678.
38. (7) Hermie Sadler III, Chevrolet, 92.497.
39. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 90.000.
40. (99) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 0.000.
NASCAR Trucks
Texas Roadhouse 200
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200.
2. (17) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 200.
3. (16) Myatt Snider, Ford, 200.
4. (4) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.
5. (5) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 200.
6. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200.
8. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.
9. (12) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200.
10. (9) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 200.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 69.299 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 31 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 4.572 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 43 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.