NASCAR

Monster Cup series

First Data 500 lineup

Saturday's qualifying; race today

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

(Car number in parenetheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 96.254 mph.

2. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 96.122.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 96.112.

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 96.093.

5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 96.058.

6. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 95.932.

7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 95.883.

8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95.781.

9. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 95.704.

10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95.607.

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 95.516.

12. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 95.266.

13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95.530.

14. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 95.472.

15. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 95.444.

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95.434.

17. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95.352.

18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 95.323.

19. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 95.208.

20. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 95.184.

21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95.146.

22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 95.084.

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 95.079.

24. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 95.027.

25. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 95.165.

26. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.132.

27. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 95.094.

28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.079.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95.070.

30. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 94.960.

31. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 94.411.

32. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 94.387.

33. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 93.919.

34. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 93.719.

35. (00) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 93.088.

36. (51) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 92.878.

37. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 92.678.

38. (7) Hermie Sadler III, Chevrolet, 92.497.

39. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 90.000.

40. (99) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 0.000.

NASCAR Trucks

Texas Roadhouse 200

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (17) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 200.

3. (16) Myatt Snider, Ford, 200.

4. (4) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.

5. (5) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 200.

6. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200.

8. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.

9. (12) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200.

10. (9) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 200.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 69.299 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 31 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 4.572 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 43 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

