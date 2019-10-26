Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

First Data 500 lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race today

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.562 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.840.

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 97.694.

3. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 97.463.

4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 97.342.

5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 97.252.

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 97.172.

7. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 97.167.

8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 97.148.

9. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 97.078.

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 97.063.

11. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 96.983.

12. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 96.884.

13. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 96.874.

14. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 96.874.

15. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 96.716.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 96.647.

17. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 96.519.

18. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 96.411.

19. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 96.366.

20. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 96.273.

21. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 96.190.

22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 96.180.

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.966.

24. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 95.917.

25. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 95.903.

26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 95.849.

27. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 95.820.

28. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 95.656.

29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.535.

30. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 95.156.

31. (36) Matt Crafton, Ford, 94.533.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 94.350.

33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 94.017.

34. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 93.975.

35. (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 93.318.

36. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 92.819.

37. (77) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 92.601.

38. (52) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 92.474.

NASCAR Trucks

Hall of Fame 200

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.562 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 201 laps.

2. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 201.

3. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 201.

4. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 201.

5. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 201.

6. (7) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 201.

7. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 201.

8. (19) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 201.

9. (24) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 201.

10. (18) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 201.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 57.651 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.879 Seconds. Caution Flags: 12 for 80 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

