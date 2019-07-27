NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Gander RV 400 lineup
Race today
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Post position in parentheses)
1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 174.058 mph.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.377.
3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 173.164.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 173.110.
5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.659.
6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 172.586.
7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 172.427.
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.371.
9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 172.015.
10. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.933.
11. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 171.871.
12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 171.795.
13. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 171.638.
14. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 171.487.
15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 171.432.
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.282.
17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 171.112.
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 171.044.
19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 171.028.
20. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 170.979.
21. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 170.626.
22. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.455.
23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 170.300.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 169.805.
25. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 169.658.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 169.106.
27. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 168.998.
28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 168.852.
29. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 168.634.
30. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 168.486.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.097.
32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 166.732.
33. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 164.234.
34. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 164.207.
35. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163.964.
36. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 162.387.
37. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162.048.
38. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 160.683.
Xfinity Series
U.S. Cellular 250
At Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Lap Length: 0.894 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Chase Briscoe‥, Ford, 250.
2. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.
3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.
4. (13) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 250.
5. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.
6. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.
7. (7) Shane Lee, Toyota, 250.
8. (15) Justin Haley‥, Chevrolet, 250.
9. (12) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.
10. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner 88.682 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 28 Mins, 0 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.069 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 58 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
NASCAR Trucks
Gander RV 150
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Post position in parentheses)
1. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60.
2. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 60.
3. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 60.
4. (13) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 60.
5. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 60.
6. (8) Matt Crafton, Ford, 60.
7. (7) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 60.
8. (16) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 60.
9. (15) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60.
10. (10) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 124.224 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 12 Minutes, 27 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.007 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 12 laps. Lead Changes: 3 among 2 drivers.
