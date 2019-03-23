Try 3 months for $3
NASCAR

Cup Series

STP 500 lineup

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 97.830 mph.

2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 97.643.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 97.458.

4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 97.382.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.362.

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 97.202.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 97.098.

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 97.053.

9. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 97.018.

10. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 96.830.

11. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 96.706.

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 96.573.

13. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 96.755.

14. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 96.716.

15. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 96.696.

16. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 96.671.

17. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 96.647.

18. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 96.602.

19. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 96.602.

20. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 96.499.

21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 96.484.

22. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 96.465.

23. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 96.357.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 96.146.

25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 96.298.

26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 96.107.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 95.917.

28. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 95.709.

29. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 95.603.

30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.569.

31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 95.415.

32. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 95.415.

33. (52) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 94.689.

34. (77) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 94.618.

35. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 0.000.

36. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 0.000.

NASCAR Trucks

GOTS-TruNorth Global 250

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250.

2. (16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 250.

3. (5) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (1) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (15) Myatt Snider, Ford, 250.

7. (19) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 250.

8. (6) Matt Crafton, Ford, 250.

9. (8) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 250.

10. (13) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 250.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 70.175 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 52 Minutes, 26 Seconds. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 50 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.

