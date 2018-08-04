NASCAR
Monster Cup lineup
Go Bowling at The Glen
Saturday's qualifying; race today
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.534 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 125.427.
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 125.421.
4. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.252.
5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 124.775.
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 124.715.
7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 124.541.
8. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 124.416.
9. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 124.406.
10. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 124.406.
11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 124.311.
12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 124.280.
13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 124.077.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 123.970.
15. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 123.944.
16. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 123.934.
17. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 123.887.
18. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 123.883.
19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 123.857.
20. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 123.819.
21. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 123.816.
22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 123.816.
23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 123.706.
24. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 123.552.
25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 123.519.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 123.203.
27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 123.155.
28. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 122.720.
29. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 122.435.
30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 122.159.
31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 122.120.
32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 121.944.
33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 121.169.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.105.
35. (51) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 119.593.
36. (23) Spencer Gallagher, Toyota, 119.498.
37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 117.704.
Xfinity Series
Zippo 200 at The Glen
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap length: 2.45 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 82 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 0.
3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 50.
4. (8) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 82, 0, 40.
5. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 82, 0, 0.
6. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 82, 0, 31.
7. (20) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82, 0, 30.
8. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 82, 0, 31.
9. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82, 0, 35.
10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 82, 0, 0.
11. (27) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 27.
12. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 25.
13. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82, 0, 24.
14. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 27.
15. (17) Kaz Grala, Ford, 82, 0, 24.
Also
17. (25) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 20.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 81.686 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 27 minutes, 34 seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.362 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 20 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 747; 2. C.Custer, 715; 3. D.Hemric, 714; 4. E.Sadler, 711; 5. J.Allgaier, 700; 6. B.Jones, 609; 7. T.Reddick, 595; 8. R.Truex, 556; 9. A.Cindric, 508; 10. M.Tifft, 505.
