Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR

Monster Cup lineup

Go Bowling at The Glen

Saturday's qualifying; race today

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.534 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 125.427.

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 125.421.

4. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.252.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 124.775.

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 124.715.

7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 124.541.

8. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 124.416.

9. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 124.406.

10. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 124.406.

11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 124.311.

12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 124.280.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 124.077.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 123.970.

15. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 123.944.

16. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 123.934.

17. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 123.887.

18. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 123.883.

19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 123.857.

20. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 123.819.

21. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 123.816.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 123.816.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 123.706.

24. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 123.552.

25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 123.519.

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 123.203.

27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 123.155.

28. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 122.720.

29. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 122.435.

30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 122.159.

31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 122.120.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 121.944.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 121.169.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.105.

35. (51) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 119.593.

36. (23) Spencer Gallagher, Toyota, 119.498.

37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 117.704.

Xfinity Series

Zippo 200 at The Glen

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 82 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 0.

3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 50.

4. (8) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 82, 0, 40.

5. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 82, 0, 0.

6. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 82, 0, 31.

7. (20) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82, 0, 30.

8. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 82, 0, 31.

9. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82, 0, 35.

10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 82, 0, 0.

11. (27) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 27.

12. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 25.

13. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82, 0, 24.

14. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 27.

15. (17) Kaz Grala, Ford, 82, 0, 24.

Also

17. (25) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82, 0, 20.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 81.686 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 27 minutes, 34 seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.362 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 20 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 747; 2. C.Custer, 715; 3. D.Hemric, 714; 4. E.Sadler, 711; 5. J.Allgaier, 700; 6. B.Jones, 609; 7. T.Reddick, 595; 8. R.Truex, 556; 9. A.Cindric, 508; 10. M.Tifft, 505.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments