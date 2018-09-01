Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR

Cup Series

Southern 500 lineup

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.571 mph.

2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 173.411.

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.204.

4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 173.155.

5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.064.

6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.832.

7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.511.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 172.505.

9. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.336.

10. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.245.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.381.

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 170.030.

13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.790.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 172.517.

15. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.475.

16. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.408.

17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.263.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.034.

19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.818.

20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.734.

21. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.566.

22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.542.

23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 170.691.

24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 170.572.

25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.917.

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 172.881.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 172.614.

28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.293.

29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 172.034.

30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.812.

31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 170.637.

32. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 170.430.

33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 169.994.

34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 169.042.

35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.665.

36. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 163.822.

37. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.713.

38. (99) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 160.381.

39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 154.734.

40. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 0.000.

Xfinity series

VFW 200

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.366 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 147 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 147, 0, 39.

3. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 47.

4. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147, 0, 0.

5. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 39.

6. (38) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.

7. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 43.

8. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 29.

9. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.

10. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 27.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 111.166 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 22 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.738 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. J.Allgaier, 888; 2. E.Sadler, 872; 3. C.Custer, 871; 4. C.Bell, 862; 5. D.Hemric, 844; 6. T.Reddick, 693; 7. B.Jones, 687; 8. M.Tifft, 663; 9. R.Truex, 660; 10. R.Reed, 559.

