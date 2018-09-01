NASCAR
Cup Series
Southern 500 lineup
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.571 mph.
2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 173.411.
3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.204.
4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 173.155.
5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.064.
6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.832.
7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.511.
8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 172.505.
9. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.336.
10. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.245.
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.381.
12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 170.030.
13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.790.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 172.517.
15. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.475.
16. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.408.
17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.263.
18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.034.
19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.818.
20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.734.
21. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.566.
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.542.
23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 170.691.
24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 170.572.
25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.917.
26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 172.881.
27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 172.614.
28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.293.
29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 172.034.
30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.812.
31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 170.637.
32. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 170.430.
33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 169.994.
34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 169.042.
35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.665.
36. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 163.822.
37. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.713.
38. (99) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 160.381.
39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 154.734.
40. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 0.000.
Xfinity series
VFW 200
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.366 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 147 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 147, 0, 39.
3. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 47.
4. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147, 0, 0.
5. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 39.
6. (38) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.
7. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 43.
8. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 29.
9. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.
10. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 27.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 111.166 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 22 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.738 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. J.Allgaier, 888; 2. E.Sadler, 872; 3. C.Custer, 871; 4. C.Bell, 862; 5. D.Hemric, 844; 6. T.Reddick, 693; 7. B.Jones, 687; 8. M.Tifft, 663; 9. R.Truex, 660; 10. R.Reed, 559.
