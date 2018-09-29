Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR

Cup Series

Roval 400 lineup

Friday's qualifying; race today

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 106.868 mph.

2. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 106.811.

3. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 106.800.

4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 106.596.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 106.574.

6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 106.462.

7. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 106.332.

8. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 106.104.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 105.919.

10. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 105.556.

11. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 105.507.

12. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 105.409.

13. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 106.060.

14. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 105.807.

15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 105.788.

16. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 105.749.

17. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 105.687.

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 105.681.

19. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 105.302.

20. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 105.189.

21. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 105.120.

22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 105.095.

23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 104.884.

24. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 104.709.

25. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 104.647.

26. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 104.620.

27. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 104.479.

28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 104.352.

29. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 104.341.

30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 104.033.

31. (15) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 103.936.

32. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 103.549.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 103.260.

34. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 102.716.

35. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 102.677.

36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 102.034.

37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 101.950.

38. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 101.089.

39. (51) Stanton Barrett, Ford, 100.255.

40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 100.071.

Xfinity Series

Drive for the Cure 200

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 55 laps.

2. (4) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 55.

3. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 55.

4. (10) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 55.

5. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 55.

6. (7) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 55.

7. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 55.

8. (14) Kaz Grala, Ford, 55.

9. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 55.

10. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 55.

Also

20. (23) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 55.

Average Speed of Winner: 81.267 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 32 minutes, 35 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.478 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 10 laps. Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

