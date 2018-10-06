Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art
NASCAR

Cup Series

Gander Outdoors 400 lineup

Qualifying ccd., rain; race today

At Dover International Speedway

Lap length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

11. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

15. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

17. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

18. (21) Paul Menard, Ford

19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota

20. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet

24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet

26. (38) David Ragan, Ford

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

28. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford

29. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

35. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota

36. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford

37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota

39. (52) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet

Xfinity Series

Bar Harbor 200

Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 59 points.

2. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 45.

3. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 50.

4. (11) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200, 0, 37.

5. (4) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 45.

6. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 38.

7. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 49.

8. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

9. (12) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.

10. (19) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

11. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.

12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.

13. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.

14. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 23.

15. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.

16. (20) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 21.

17. (9) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.

18. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 19.

19. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199, 0, 18.

20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.

21. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.

22. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 15.

23. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.

24. (34) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 13.

25. (39) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 192, 0, 12.

26. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, garage, 189, 0, 11.

27. (29) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 189, 0, 10.

28. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 9.

29. (35) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 187, 0, 0.

30. (25) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, engine, 170, 0, 7.

31. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 159, 0, 6.

32. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, suspension, 110, 0, 5.

33. (23) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, overheating, 101, 0, 4.

34. (26) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0, 3.

35. (40) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0, 2.

36. (37) Carl Long, Dodge, suspension, 59, 0, 1.

37. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, engine, 30, 0, 1.

38. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, electrical, 21, 0, 1.

39. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, suspension, 16, 0, 1.

40. (33) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, electrical, 13, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.844 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 42 minutes, 42 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.525 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hemric 0; C.Bell 1-47; D.Hemric 48-51; J.Allgaier 52-74; D.Hemric 75-93; S.Gallagher 94-95; C.Custer 96-132; C.Bell 133-166; C.Custer 167; B.Jones 168-171; C.Bell 172-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 107 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 36 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 22 laps; D.Hemric, 3 times for 21 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Gallagher, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 6; J.Allgaier, 5; C.Briscoe, 1; R.Chastain, 1; S.Gallagher, 1; R.Preece, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3044; 2. J.Allgaier, 3039; 3. D.Hemric, 3013; 4. C.Custer, 3011; 5. E.Sadler, 3011; 6. T.Reddick, 3010; 7. M.Tifft, 3003; 8. A.Cindric, 3001; 9. R.Chastain, 2103; 10. B.Jones, 2088.

