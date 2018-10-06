NASCAR
Cup Series
Gander Outdoors 400 lineup
Qualifying ccd., rain; race today
At Dover International Speedway
Lap length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford
8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
11. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
15. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
17. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet
18. (21) Paul Menard, Ford
19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
20. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford
22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet
24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet
26. (38) David Ragan, Ford
27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
28. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford
29. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
35. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota
36. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford
37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota
38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
39. (52) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet
Xfinity Series
Bar Harbor 200
Saturday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 59 points.
2. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 45.
3. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 50.
4. (11) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200, 0, 37.
5. (4) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 45.
6. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 38.
7. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 49.
8. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 37.
9. (12) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.
10. (19) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.
11. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.
12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.
13. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.
14. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 23.
15. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.
16. (20) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 21.
17. (9) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.
18. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 19.
19. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199, 0, 18.
20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.
21. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.
22. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 15.
23. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.
24. (34) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 13.
25. (39) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 192, 0, 12.
26. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, garage, 189, 0, 11.
27. (29) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 189, 0, 10.
28. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 9.
29. (35) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 187, 0, 0.
30. (25) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, engine, 170, 0, 7.
31. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 159, 0, 6.
32. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, suspension, 110, 0, 5.
33. (23) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, overheating, 101, 0, 4.
34. (26) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0, 3.
35. (40) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0, 2.
36. (37) Carl Long, Dodge, suspension, 59, 0, 1.
37. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, engine, 30, 0, 1.
38. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, electrical, 21, 0, 1.
39. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, suspension, 16, 0, 1.
40. (33) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, electrical, 13, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.844 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 42 minutes, 42 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.525 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hemric 0; C.Bell 1-47; D.Hemric 48-51; J.Allgaier 52-74; D.Hemric 75-93; S.Gallagher 94-95; C.Custer 96-132; C.Bell 133-166; C.Custer 167; B.Jones 168-171; C.Bell 172-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 107 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 36 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 22 laps; D.Hemric, 3 times for 21 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Gallagher, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: C.Bell, 6; J.Allgaier, 5; C.Briscoe, 1; R.Chastain, 1; S.Gallagher, 1; R.Preece, 1; T.Reddick, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3044; 2. J.Allgaier, 3039; 3. D.Hemric, 3013; 4. C.Custer, 3011; 5. E.Sadler, 3011; 6. T.Reddick, 3010; 7. M.Tifft, 3003; 8. A.Cindric, 3001; 9. R.Chastain, 2103; 10. B.Jones, 2088.
