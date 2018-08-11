NASCAR
Cup Series lineup
Consumers Energy 400
After Friday's qualifying; race today
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 202.794 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 202.731.
3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 202.100.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 201.805.
5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 201.748.
6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 201.658.
7. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 201.421.
8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201.309.
9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 201.230.
10. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 201.185.
11. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.524.
12. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.033.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 200.842.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 200.814.
15. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200.574.
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200.267.
17. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.072.
18. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 199.590.
19. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 199.496.
20. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 199.231.
21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 199.077.
22. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 197.721.
23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 197.596.
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 197.439.
25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 197.352.
26. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 197.298.
27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 197.298.
28. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 197.287.
29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 196.512.
30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 196.383.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 195.567.
32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 193.533.
33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 191.744.
34. (99) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 190.446.
35. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 189.663.
36. (7) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 188.344.
37. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 185.648.
38. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 184.054.
39. (23) Blake Jones, Toyota, 182.315.
40. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 0.000.
Xfinity
Rock N Roll Tequila 170
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 75 laps, 0 rating, 51 points.
2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75, 0, 51.
3. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 40.
4. (5) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 43.
5. (6) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 40.
6. (2) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 43.
7. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 75, 0, 37.
8. (20) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 33.
9. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 28.
10. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 75, 0, 27.
11. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 75, 0, 34.
12. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 0.
13. (12) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 75, 0, 24.
14. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 75, 0, 25.
15. (8) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 22.
Also
18. (24) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 19.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 73.309 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 36 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.095 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 18 laps. Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 781; 2. D.Hemric, 754; 3. E.Sadler, 754; 4. C.Custer, 752; 5. J.Allgaier, 751; 6. B.Jones, 623; 7. T.Reddick, 606; 8. R.Truex, 596; 9. A.Cindric, 559; 10. M.Tifft, 548.
Trucks Series
Corrigan Oil 200
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (21) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 100 laps.
2. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 100.
3. (1) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 100.
4. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 100.
5. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 100.
6. (17) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 100.
7. (6) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 100.
8. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 100.
9. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100.
10. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 100.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 130.175 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 32 minutes, 11 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.025 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 22 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers.
