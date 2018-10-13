NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
1000Bulbs.com lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race today
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.55 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 195.804 mph.
2. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 195.301 mph.
3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 195.186 mph.
4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 194.571 mph.
5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 194.397 mph.
6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 194.172 mph.
7. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 193.768 mph.
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 193.768 mph.
9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 193.693 mph.
10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 193.380 mph.
11. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.928 mph.
12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.827 mph.
13. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 192.564 mph.
14. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 192.509 mph.
15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 192.162 mph.
16. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 191.996 mph.
17. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 191.935 mph.
18. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.900 mph.
19. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.731 mph.
20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.386 mph.
21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191.195 mph.
22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 191.172 mph.
23. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 190.985 mph.
24. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 190.981 mph.
25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 190.662 mph.
26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 190.651 mph.
27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 189.940 mph.
28. (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 189.706 mph.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.699 mph.
30. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.658 mph.
31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 189.500 mph.
32. (23) JJ Yeley, Ford, 189.380 mph.
33. (7) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 189.234 mph.
34. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188.731 mph.
35. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 188.367 mph.
36. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 186.969 mph.
37. (00) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 186.696 mph.
38. (99) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 186.627 mph.
39. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 183.136 mph.
40. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
NASCAR Trucks
Fr8Auctions 250
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 94 laps.
2. (28) Myatt Snider, Ford, 94.
3. (1) David Gilliland, Toyota, 94.
4. (16) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 94.
5. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 94.
6. (11) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 94.
7. (21) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 94.
8. (27) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 94.
9. (30) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, 94.
10. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 94.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 137.911 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: Caution. Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 12 drivers.
Driver standings -- 1, Johnny Sauter, 3042. 2, Noah Gragson, 3025. 3, Grant Enfinger, 3018. 4, Justin Haley, 3014. 5, Ben Rhodes, 3014.
