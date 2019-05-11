Auto racing clip art

IndyCar

Grand Prix

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

3. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

4. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

5. (12) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

6. (5) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

7. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

8. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

9. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

10. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 103.254 mph. Time of Race: 2:00:28.1166. Margin of Victory: 2.0469. Cautions: 3 for 15 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Points leaders: Pagenaud 51, Dixon 43, Harvey 35, Leist 32, Pigot 30, Jones 28, Rosenqvist 26, Rahal 23, Bourdais 20, Veach 18.

