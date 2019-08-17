Auto racing clip art

IndyCar

ABC Supply 500 lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; race today

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Starting order based on driver points

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.

3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.

5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.

6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.

7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.

9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.

11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.

12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.

14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.

15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.

17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.

21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.

22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.

