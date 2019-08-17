IndyCar
ABC Supply 500 lineup
Saturday qualifying ccd.; race today
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Starting order based on driver points
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.
2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.
3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.
4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.
5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.
7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.
8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.
9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.
10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.
11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.
12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.
13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.
14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.
15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.
16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.
17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.
18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.
20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.
21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.
22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.