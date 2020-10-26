Regional volleyball semifinal results

Prep
Regional semifinals
Denver def. Starmont, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18
Emmetsburg def. South Central Calhoun, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
Gehlen Catholic def. Akron-Westfield, 25-23, 25-5, 25-22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
Grundy Center def. Waterloo Columbus, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Hudson def. Beckman Catholic, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17
Janesville def. AGWSR, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10
Lake Mills def. Aplington-Parkersburg, 25-20, 29-27, 25-7
MMCRU def. Westwood, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17
New London def. Melcher-Dallas, 25-19, 25-11, 25-3
Newell-Fonda def. Logan-Magnolia, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
North Butler def. Algona Garrigan, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18
Saint Ansgar def. Turkey Valley, 25-19, 26-24, 25-6
South Hardin def. Woodward-Granger, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17
Southeast Warren def. Southwest Valley, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
St. Albert def. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Stanton def. Grand View Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Clayton Ridge, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6
Underwood def. Treynor, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Van Meter def. Nodaway Valley, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16
Wapsie Valley def. Dunkerton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
West Branch def. Van Buren County, 25-21, 25-6, 21-25, 25-14
Western Christian def. South O'Brien, 25-4, 25-5, 25-7
Wilton def. Columbus Junction, 25-4, 25-6, 25-10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!