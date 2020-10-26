 Skip to main content
Regional volleyball semifinal results
Regional semifinals

Denver def. Starmont, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Emmetsburg def. South Central Calhoun, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Gehlen Catholic def. Akron-Westfield, 25-23, 25-5, 25-22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

Grundy Center def. Waterloo Columbus, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Hudson def. Beckman Catholic, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Janesville def. AGWSR, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10

Lake Mills def. Aplington-Parkersburg, 25-20, 29-27, 25-7

MMCRU def. Westwood, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17

New London def. Melcher-Dallas, 25-19, 25-11, 25-3

Newell-Fonda def. Logan-Magnolia, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

North Butler def. Algona Garrigan, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18

Saint Ansgar def. Turkey Valley, 25-19, 26-24, 25-6

South Hardin def. Woodward-Granger, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

Southeast Warren def. Southwest Valley, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14

St. Albert def. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Stanton def. Grand View Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Clayton Ridge, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6

Underwood def. Treynor, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Van Meter def. Nodaway Valley, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16

Wapsie Valley def. Dunkerton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

West Branch def. Van Buren County, 25-21, 25-6, 21-25, 25-14

Western Christian def. South O'Brien, 25-4, 25-5, 25-7

Wilton def. Columbus Junction, 25-4, 25-6, 25-10

