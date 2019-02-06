Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep

Regional duals

Results

CLASS 3A

At Waverly

Semifinal -- Dubuque Hempstead 38, Linn-Mar 33

Final -- Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Dubuque Hempstead 5

At Fort Dodge

Semifinal -- Cedar Falls 45, LeMars 18

Final -- Fort Dodge 40, Cedar Falls 27

At Bettendorf

Semifinal -- North Scott 61, Fort Madison 12

Final -- Bettendorf 32, North Scott 23

At Altoona

Semifinals -- Ankeny 57, Des Moines East 16

Final -- Southeast Polk 57, Ankeny 17

At Waukee

Semifinal -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Iowa City West 22

Final -- Waukee 50, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21

At Epworth

Semifinal -- Iowa City High 39, Cedar Rapids  Prairie 30

Final -- Western Dubuque 40, Iowa City High 21

At West Des Moines

Semifinal -- Norwalk 48, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 26

Final -- West Des Moines Valley 42, Norwalk 22

At Ankeny

Semifinal -- Johnston 53, West Des Moines Dowling 27

Final -- Ankeny Centennial 54, Johnston 19

CLASS 2A

At New Hampton

Semifinals -- Independence 39, Hampton-Dumont 33, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 44, Mount Vernon 19.

Finals -- Independence 36, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 34

At Williamsburg

Semifinals -- Davenport Assumpton 54, Creston 14, Williamsburg 28, Van Meter 25

Finals -- Assumption 36, Williamsburg 28

At La Porte City

Semifinals -- Crestwood 83, Centerville 0, Union 38, Webster City 34

Finals -- Crestwood 36, Union 29

At Solon

Semifinals -- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Ballard 21, Solon 58, Gilbert 12

Finals -- Solon 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg 12

At Manchester

Semifinals -- West Delaware 84, Washington 0, Camanche 48, West Liberty 32

Finals -- West Delaware 75, Camanche 6

CLASS 1A

At Denver

Semifinals -- Dyersville Beckman 45, Alburnett 36, Denver won by forfeit

Finals -- Denver 65, Dyersville Beckman 18

At Gilbertville

Semifinals -- Iowa Valley 48, Colfax-Mingo 25, Don Bosco won by forfeit over Highland

Finals -- Don Bosco 72, Iowa Valley 9

At Lisbon

Semifinals -- Lisbon 78, New London 0, Maquoketa Valley 54, Wilton 24

Finals  -- Lisbon 60, Maqoketa Valley 24

