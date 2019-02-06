Prep
Regional duals
Results
CLASS 3A
At Waverly
Semifinal -- Dubuque Hempstead 38, Linn-Mar 33
Final -- Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Dubuque Hempstead 5
At Fort Dodge
Semifinal -- Cedar Falls 45, LeMars 18
Final -- Fort Dodge 40, Cedar Falls 27
At Bettendorf
Semifinal -- North Scott 61, Fort Madison 12
Final -- Bettendorf 32, North Scott 23
At Altoona
Semifinals -- Ankeny 57, Des Moines East 16
Final -- Southeast Polk 57, Ankeny 17
At Waukee
Semifinal -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Iowa City West 22
Final -- Waukee 50, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21
At Epworth
Semifinal -- Iowa City High 39, Cedar Rapids Prairie 30
Final -- Western Dubuque 40, Iowa City High 21
At West Des Moines
Semifinal -- Norwalk 48, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 26
Final -- West Des Moines Valley 42, Norwalk 22
At Ankeny
Semifinal -- Johnston 53, West Des Moines Dowling 27
Final -- Ankeny Centennial 54, Johnston 19
CLASS 2A
At New Hampton
Semifinals -- Independence 39, Hampton-Dumont 33, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 44, Mount Vernon 19.
Finals -- Independence 36, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 34
At Williamsburg
Semifinals -- Davenport Assumpton 54, Creston 14, Williamsburg 28, Van Meter 25
Finals -- Assumption 36, Williamsburg 28
At La Porte City
Semifinals -- Crestwood 83, Centerville 0, Union 38, Webster City 34
Finals -- Crestwood 36, Union 29
At Solon
Semifinals -- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Ballard 21, Solon 58, Gilbert 12
Finals -- Solon 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg 12
At Manchester
Semifinals -- West Delaware 84, Washington 0, Camanche 48, West Liberty 32
Finals -- West Delaware 75, Camanche 6
CLASS 1A
At Denver
Semifinals -- Dyersville Beckman 45, Alburnett 36, Denver won by forfeit
Finals -- Denver 65, Dyersville Beckman 18
At Gilbertville
Semifinals -- Iowa Valley 48, Colfax-Mingo 25, Don Bosco won by forfeit over Highland
Finals -- Don Bosco 72, Iowa Valley 9
At Lisbon
Semifinals -- Lisbon 78, New London 0, Maquoketa Valley 54, Wilton 24
Finals -- Lisbon 60, Maqoketa Valley 24
