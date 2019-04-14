Prep
North-South All-Star Meet
At Charles City
NORTH 36, SOUTH 25
182 -- Dylan Koresh (Charles City) dec. Tristan Westphal, 2-1, 170 -- Colter Bye (Crestwood) dec. Skylar Noftsger (Ballard), 5-2, 195 -- Chase McCleish (Mason City Newman) dec. Dalton Chip (Hampton-Dumont), 7-1, 285 -- SPencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield) dec. Drew Evans (Independence), 9-0, 285 -- Troy Monahan (Mason City) def. Noah Pittman (Don Bosco), 3-1, 113 -- Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett) dec. Colton Meeker (Wapello), 13-7, 120 -- Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) dec. Nick Miller (Waukee), 3-1, 126 -- Mason Cleveland (New Hampton) pinned Matthew Jordan (Des Moines East), 1:11, 132 -- Eric Faught (Clear Lake) pinned Joshua Tibbits (Martensdale St. Marys), 3:58, 138 -- Deville Dentis (Des Moines East) dec. Chase McLaren (Atlantic), 8-6, 152 -- Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) dec. Max Babcock (New Hampton), 6-3, 195 -- Julien Broderson (Davenport Assumption) dec Zac Ryg (Central Springs), 1-0, 170 -- Noftsgar (Ballard) dec. Koresh (Charles City), 11-5, 182 -- Bye (Crestwood) dec. Westphal, 3-2, 220 -- McCleish (Newman) pinned Kade Hambly (Clear Lake), 3:28, 285 -- Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield) pinned Monahan (Mason City), 2:13.
