Prep girls
All-Mississippi Valley
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team -- 200 medley relay: I.C. High (Weigel, Masterson, Sadecky, Yahashiri). 200 freestyle: Grace Considine (Cedar Falls), Grace Bobeldyk (Cedar Falls). 200 individual medley: Olivia Masterson (I.C. High), Carley Caughron (Waterloo). 50 freestyle: Anna Pfeiffer (Dub. Senior), Grace Frericks (Cedar Falls). Diving: Ayla Taylor (C.R. Washington), Ashton Syharath (Cedar Falls). 100 butterfly: Caughron (Waterloo), Trinity Sadecky (I.C. High). 100 freestyle: Pfeiffer (Dub. Senior), Emma Clark (Cedar Falls). 500 freestyle: Considine (Cedar Falls), Jill Hughes (C.R. Washington). 200 freestyle relay: Cedar Falls (Frericks, Considine, Roose, Clark). 100 backstroke: Grace Frericks (Cedar Falls), Carly Weigel (I.C. High). 100 breaststroke: Olivia Masterson (I.C. High), Claire Wedewer (Dub. Senior). 400 freestyle relay: Cedar Falls (Frericks, Considine, Roose, Clark).
Second team (metro only) -- 50 freestyle: Emma Clark (Cedar Falls). Diving: Taylor Hogan (Waterloo), Lauren Kimball (Waterloo). 100 butterfly: Kendall Mallaro (Cedar Falls), Cecilia Lau (Cedar Falls). 500 freestyle: Katie Butler (Cedar Falls), Sally Fry (Cedar Falls). 100 backstroke: Bobeldyk (Cedar Falls). 100 breaststroke: Shannon Murphy (Cedar Falls).
Honorable mention (metro only) -- 200 individual medley: Mallaro (Cedar Falls), Emily Seliga (Cedar Falls). 100 freestyle: Rachel Roose (Cedar Falls). 100 backstroke: Lauren Sulentic (Cedar Falls). 100 breaststroke: Seliga (Cedar Falls).
All-academic -- Sally Fry (Cedar Falls), Grace Considine (Cedar Falls), taylor Hogan (Waterloo), Sophia Dehl (Waterloo).
Swimmer of year -- Ayla Taylor (C.R. Washington), Anna Pfeiffer (Dub. Senior).
Coach of year -- Jesse Huff (Dub. Senior), Zane Hugo (I.C. High).
