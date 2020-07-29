Prep state softball results

Return to homepage ×
SOFTBALL
Prep
Class 5A semifinals
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Fort Dodge 5, Ankeny Centennial 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9, Muscatine 0
Class 4A semifinals
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Carlisle 8, North Scott 3
Winterset 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Class 3A semifinals
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Albia 2. Mount Vernon 1
Williamsburg 5, Davenport Assumption 4
Class 2A semifinals
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
North Linn 10, Northeast 1
Ogden 4, Louisa-Muscatine 2
Class 1A semifinals
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Collins-Maxwell 7, Lynnville-Sully 0
Clarksville 4, Lisbon 0
