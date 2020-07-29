You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep state softball results
0 comments
agate

Prep state softball results

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art softball

SOFTBALL

Prep

Class 5A semifinals

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Fort Dodge 5, Ankeny Centennial 3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9, Muscatine 0

Class 4A semifinals

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Carlisle 8, North Scott 3

Winterset 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 1

Class 3A semifinals

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Albia 2. Mount Vernon 1

Williamsburg 5, Davenport Assumption 4

Class 2A semifinals

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

North Linn 10, Northeast 1

Ogden 4, Louisa-Muscatine 2

Class 1A semifinals

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Collins-Maxwell 7, Lynnville-Sully 0

Clarksville 4, Lisbon 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News