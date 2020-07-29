You are the owner of this article.
Prep state baseball results
agate

Prep state baseball results

Prep

Class 4A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Urbandale 2, Waukee 0

Johnston 11, Cedar Falls 7

Dubuque, Hempstead 7, Iowa City, City High 6

Ankeny 5, Pleasant Valley 4

Class 1A semifinals

GAMES TODAY

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Don Bosco, 10:30 a.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Mason City Newman, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

GAMES TODAY

Van Meter vs. West Lyon, 4:30 p.m.

North Linn vs. Des Moines Christian, 7:30 p.m.

