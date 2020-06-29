You are the owner of this article.
Prep softball: Monday's results
Prep softball: Monday's results

Prep

METRO

Waterloo East 12-15, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0

Jesup 7, Columbus 5

Waterloo West at Kennedy, ppd.

AREA

BCLUW 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Charles City 9, New Hampton 1

Clarksville 12, Riceville 1

Denver 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4 (8)

Dike-New Hartford 10, Union Community 0

GMG 11, North Tama 6

Hudson 10, Wapsie Valley 9

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

Janesville 9, Dunkerton 3

Kee 13-6, South Winneshiek 1-1

Oelwein 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

Osage 9, West Fork 8

Saint Ansgar 20, Rockford 7

Turkey Valley 10-21, North Fayette Valley 4-8

