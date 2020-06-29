Prep softball: Monday's results

Prep
METRO
Waterloo East 12-15, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0
Jesup 7, Columbus 5
Waterloo West at Kennedy, ppd.
AREA
BCLUW 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Charles City 9, New Hampton 1
Clarksville 12, Riceville 1
Denver 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4 (8)
Dike-New Hartford 10, Union Community 0
GMG 11, North Tama 6
Hudson 10, Wapsie Valley 9
Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Janesville 9, Dunkerton 3
Kee 13-6, South Winneshiek 1-1
Oelwein 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
Osage 9, West Fork 8
Saint Ansgar 20, Rockford 7
Turkey Valley 10-21, North Fayette Valley 4-8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!