SOCCER

Prep soccer scoreboard

Prep girls

Thursday’s results

AREA

Decorah 9, West Delaware 0

Center-Point Urbana 3, Denver 1

Hudson 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Dike-New Hartford 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Webster City 0

Friday's results

METRO

Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 6, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

Linn-Mar 5, Iowa City Liberty 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Western Dubuque 2

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0

Norwalk 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Prep boys

Thursday’s results

AREA

North Fayette Valley 6, Mason City 1

Hampton-Dumont 2, Denver 1

South Tama 7, Independence 5

Postville 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Webster City 4, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Friday’s results

METRO

West 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Cedar Falls 5, Dubuque Wahlert 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

Iowa City West 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 9, Western Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

AREA

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Hudson 0

Clayton Ridge 7, New Hampton 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

