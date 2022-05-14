Prep soccer scoreboard

Prep girls
Thursday’s results
AREA
Decorah 9, West Delaware 0
Center-Point Urbana 3, Denver 1
Hudson 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Dike-New Hartford 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Webster City 0
Friday's results
METRO
Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 6, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2
Linn-Mar 5, Iowa City Liberty 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Western Dubuque 2
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0
Norwalk 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Prep boys
Thursday’s results
AREA
North Fayette Valley 6, Mason City 1
Hampton-Dumont 2, Denver 1
South Tama 7, Independence 5
Postville 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Webster City 4, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Friday’s results
METRO
West 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Cedar Falls 5, Dubuque Wahlert 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Iowa City West 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9, Western Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
AREA
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Hudson 0
Clayton Ridge 7, New Hampton 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2