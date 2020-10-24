Prep playoff scoreboard

Playoff scoreboard
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0
Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City East 14
Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0
Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque Senior 17
WDM Dowling 65, Sioux City, North 11
Dubuque Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty 7
Indianola 30, Johnston 7
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport Central 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Davenport North 0
Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
WDM Valley 44, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6
Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35
Ballard 28, Nevada 7
Webster City 41, Mason City 29
Dubuque Wahlert 10, Decorah 0
West Delaware 55, Western Dubuque 20
Davenport Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7
North Scott 58, Mount Pleasant 26
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0
Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7
Pella 21, Winterset 7
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
Class 2A
Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27
West Lyon 16, Sioux Center 14
Eastherville-Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
West Marshall 60, Centerville 0
Independence 44,Iowa Falls-Alden 9
Monticello 28, Crestwood 27
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie 15
West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 OT
Solon 41,Oelwein 12
Williamsburg 35, West Burlington 0
PCM 61, Saydel 0
Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
Class 1A
Emmetsburg 42, Carroll Kuemper 14
West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 48, Treynor 15
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22
South Hamilton 42, South Hardin 12
Waterloo Columbus 42, Osage 35
Denver 21, Cascade 19
Dyersville Beckman 19, Durant 14
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13
Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal 0
Mount Ayr 20, Interstate-35 14
Pella Christian 21, Panorama 19
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7
Van Meter 36, ACGC 0
OABCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 7
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, LeMars Gehlen 6
Riverside 26, Lawton-Bronson 24
South O’Brien 8, Ridge View 6
West Hancock 57, Madrid 14
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork 14
South Winneshiek 21, Lake Mills 14
Wapsie Valley 20, Mason City Newman 7
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley 6
MFL Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan 24
Iowa City Regina 42, Wapello 0
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 31, Woodbury Central 0
Edgewood-Colesburg won by ff over Clayton Ridge
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
8-player
Audubon 40, East Mills 7
CAM 68, Stanton 6
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Fremont-Mills 46, Woodbine 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42,Baxter 12
Janesville 62, Kee 26
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 65, Collins-Maxwell 28
Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14
Remsen-St Mary’s 71, West Harrison 6
Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren 13
Tripoli 64, North Iowa 6
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Don Bosco 68, AGWSR 20
New London 50, English Valleys 19
BGM 22, HLV 20
