Prep playoff scoreboard
Prep playoff scoreboard

Playoff scoreboard

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0

Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City East 14

Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0

Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque Senior 17

WDM Dowling 65, Sioux City, North 11

Dubuque Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty 7

Indianola 30, Johnston 7

Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7

Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport Central 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Davenport North 0

Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0

Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7

WDM Valley 44, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6

Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17

Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35

Ballard 28, Nevada 7

Webster City 41, Mason City 29

Dubuque Wahlert 10, Decorah 0

West Delaware 55, Western Dubuque 20

Davenport Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7

North Scott 58, Mount Pleasant 26

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0

Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7

Pella 21, Winterset 7

Washington 47, Keokuk 6

Class 2A

Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27

West Lyon 16, Sioux Center 14

Eastherville-Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0

Camanche 42, Anamosa 6

Waukon 56, Forest City 14

West Marshall 60, Centerville 0

Independence 44,Iowa Falls-Alden 9

Monticello 28, Crestwood 27

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie 15

West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 OT

Solon 41,Oelwein 12

Williamsburg 35, West Burlington 0

PCM 61, Saydel 0

Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0

Greene County 24, Clarinda 0

Class 1A

Emmetsburg 42, Carroll Kuemper 14

West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 48, Treynor 15

South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22

South Hamilton 42, South Hardin 12

Waterloo Columbus 42, Osage 35

Denver 21, Cascade 19

Dyersville Beckman 19, Durant 14

Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13

Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal 0

Mount Ayr 20, Interstate-35 14

Pella Christian 21, Panorama 19

Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7

Van Meter 36, ACGC 0

OABCIG 49, East Sac County 7

Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 7

Class A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, LeMars Gehlen 6

Riverside 26, Lawton-Bronson 24

South O’Brien 8, Ridge View 6

West Hancock 57, Madrid 14

Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork 14

South Winneshiek 21, Lake Mills 14

Wapsie Valley 20, Mason City Newman 7

Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley 6

MFL Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan 24

Iowa City Regina 42, Wapello 0

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6

Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 31, Woodbury Central 0

Edgewood-Colesburg won by ff over Clayton Ridge

Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6

8-player

Audubon 40, East Mills 7

CAM 68, Stanton 6

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Easton Valley 63, Springville 8

Fremont-Mills 46, Woodbine 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42,Baxter 12

Janesville 62, Kee 26

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 65, Collins-Maxwell 28

Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14

Remsen-St Mary’s 71, West Harrison 6

Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren 13

Tripoli 64, North Iowa 6

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Don Bosco 68, AGWSR 20

New London 50, English Valleys 19

BGM 22, HLV 20

