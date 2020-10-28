 Skip to main content
Prep football pairings
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Prep football pairings

Clip art prep football

Prep football pairings

All games start at 7 p.m.

Third round, Friday

Quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6

Semifinals, Nov. 12-14

Finals, Nov. 19-20

Class 4A

POD A

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City West

POD B

Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Kingston Stadium)

POD C

Cedar Falls at Ankeny

Indianola at Waukee

POD D

Waterloo, West at WDM Dowling(Drake Stadium)

WDM Valley at Urbandale

Class 3A

POD A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City

POD B

Ballard at Lewis Central

Carlisle at Harlan Community

POD C

Grinnell at Pella

Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier

POD D

West Delaware at Washington

Assumption at North Scott

Class 2A

POD A

Estherville Lincoln Central at Central Lyon

West Lyon at Spirit Lake

POD B

Atlantic at West Marshall

Greene County at Prairie City-Monroe

POD C

Tipton at Camanche

West Liberty at Williamsburg

POD D

Monticello at Waukon

Independence at Solon

Class 1A

POD A

Western Christian at OABCIG

Emmetsburg at West Sioux

POD B

South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton

Denver at Southeast Valley

POD C

Pella Christian at Van Meter

Underwood at Mount Ayr

POD D

Mediapolis at Waterloo Columbus

Dyersville Beckman at Sigourney-Keota

Class A

POD A

South O’Brien at C.B. St. Albert

Riverside, Oakland at Logan-Magnolia

POD B

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock

Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center

POD C

Lisbon at Wapsie Valley

Alburnett at Iowa City Regina

POD D

MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg

South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar

8-Player

POD A

Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s Remsen

Newell-Fonda at Audubon

POD B

Lamoni at CAM, Anita

Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys

POD C

New London at Janesville

Tripoli at Don Bosco

POD D

Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

BGM, Brooklyn at Montezuma

