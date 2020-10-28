Prep football pairings
All games start at 7 p.m.
Third round, Friday
Quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6
Semifinals, Nov. 12-14
Finals, Nov. 19-20
Class 4A
POD A
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City West
POD B
Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Kingston Stadium)
POD C
Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Indianola at Waukee
POD D
Waterloo, West at WDM Dowling(Drake Stadium)
WDM Valley at Urbandale
Class 3A
POD A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City
POD B
Ballard at Lewis Central
Carlisle at Harlan Community
POD C
Grinnell at Pella
Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier
POD D
West Delaware at Washington
Assumption at North Scott
Class 2A
POD A
Estherville Lincoln Central at Central Lyon
West Lyon at Spirit Lake
POD B
Atlantic at West Marshall
Greene County at Prairie City-Monroe
POD C
Tipton at Camanche
West Liberty at Williamsburg
POD D
Monticello at Waukon
Independence at Solon
Class 1A
POD A
Western Christian at OABCIG
Emmetsburg at West Sioux
POD B
South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton
Denver at Southeast Valley
POD C
Pella Christian at Van Meter
Underwood at Mount Ayr
POD D
Mediapolis at Waterloo Columbus
Dyersville Beckman at Sigourney-Keota
Class A
POD A
South O’Brien at C.B. St. Albert
Riverside, Oakland at Logan-Magnolia
POD B
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock
Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center
POD C
Lisbon at Wapsie Valley
Alburnett at Iowa City Regina
POD D
MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg
South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar
8-Player
POD A
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s Remsen
Newell-Fonda at Audubon
POD B
Lamoni at CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys
POD C
New London at Janesville
Tripoli at Don Bosco
POD D
Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
BGM, Brooklyn at Montezuma
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!