Prep football: Iowa's AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. Southeast Polk (12);3-0;137;2
2. Urbandale (1);3-0;113;4
3. WDM Dowling;2-1;84;1
4. WDM Valley;1-1;75;5
5. Ankeny (1);2-1;72;8
6. Waukee;2-1;62;6
7. Iowa City West;2-0;57;7
8. Johnston;2-1;41;NR
9. Cedar Rapids Washington;3-0;39;9
10. Pleasant Valley;3-0;39;9
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque Hempstead 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 2, Cedar Rapids Jefferson2, Bettendorf 1, Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3A
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (8);3-0;124;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2);3-0;112;2
3. Harlan (1);3-0;110;3
4. C.B. Lewis Central;3-0;103;4
5. Washington (2);3-0;90;5
6. Davenport Assumption;3-0;63;7
7. Webster City;3-0;46;8
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;2-1;36;9
9. Decorah;3-0;23;NR
10. West Delaware;2-1;19;6
Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 12, Humboldt 9, North Scott 8, Glenwood 6, Grinnell 6, Nevada 3.
Class 2A
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. Williamsburg (3);125;2
2. Prairie City-Monroe (9);123;1
3. West Lyon (1);3-0;116;3
4. Central Lyon (1);3-0;101;4
5. Mount Vernon;3-0;64;9
6. Sioux Center;3-0;56;10
7. Waukon;2-1;51;6
8. Estherville-LC;3-0;35;NR
9. Unity Christian;2-1;24;7
10. Monticello;2-0;20;NR
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16, Camanche 10, Des Moines Christian 9, West Liberty 9, Atlantic 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley2, West Marshall 2, Clear Lake 1.
Class 1A
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. OABCIG (11);3-0;131;1
2. Van Meter (1);3-0;119;2
3. South Central Calhoun (2);3-0;118;3
4. Underwood;3-0;99;4
5. Sigourney-Keota;3-0;84;5
6. Emmetsburg;3-0;54;7
7. Durant;3-0;49;9
8. Interstate 35;3-0;25;NR
9. South Hamilton;3-0;23;NR
10. Pleasantville;20;NR
Others receiving votes: West Sioux 14, Woodward-Granger 12, Pocahontas 8, Mount Ayr 4, South Hardin 4, Cascade 3, Mediapolis 2, Dyersville Beckman 1
Class A
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. Grundy Center (9);3-0;132;1
2. St. Ansgar (3);3-0;122;2
3. Iowa City Regina (2);2-1;102;3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg;3-0;80;4
5. South Winneshiek;3-0;77;5
6. Wapsie Valley;3-0;76;6
7. Lisbon;3-0;60;7
8. Logan-Magnolia;3-0;45;8
9. West Hancock;2-1;24;10
10. Southwest Valley;4-0;23;NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7, MFL-Mar-Mac 5, West Fork 5, Lake Mills 4, Woodbury Central 3, Council Bluffs St.Albert 3, Wapello 1, Woodward Academy 1.
Eight-Player
;Rec.Pts.;Prv.
1. Don Bosco (11);2-0;128;1
2. Audubon (1);3-0;123;2
3. CAM;3-0;107;3
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (2);2-0;93;4
5. Fremont-Mills;3-0;85;5
6. Montezuma;3-0;62;7
7. Newell-Fonda;3-0;61;6
8. Easton Valley;3-0;37;8
9. Springville;3-0;29;9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;3-0;18;10
Others receiving votes: English Valleys 15, SE Warren4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3, Lenox 3, Tripoli 2
