Prep football: Iowa's AP Top Ten
AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. Southeast Polk (12);3-0;137;2

2. Urbandale (1);3-0;113;4

3. WDM Dowling;2-1;84;1

4. WDM Valley;1-1;75;5

5. Ankeny (1);2-1;72;8

6. Waukee;2-1;62;6

7. Iowa City West;2-0;57;7

8. Johnston;2-1;41;NR

9. Cedar Rapids Washington;3-0;39;9

10. Pleasant Valley;3-0;39;9

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque Hempstead 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 2, Cedar Rapids Jefferson2, Bettendorf 1, Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3A

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (8);3-0;124;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2);3-0;112;2

3. Harlan (1);3-0;110;3

4. C.B. Lewis Central;3-0;103;4

5. Washington (2);3-0;90;5

6. Davenport Assumption;3-0;63;7

7. Webster City;3-0;46;8

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;2-1;36;9

9. Decorah;3-0;23;NR

10. West Delaware;2-1;19;6

Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 12, Humboldt 9, North Scott 8, Glenwood 6, Grinnell 6, Nevada 3.

Class 2A

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. Williamsburg (3);125;2

2. Prairie City-Monroe (9);123;1

3. West Lyon (1);3-0;116;3

4. Central Lyon (1);3-0;101;4

5. Mount Vernon;3-0;64;9

6. Sioux Center;3-0;56;10

7. Waukon;2-1;51;6

8. Estherville-LC;3-0;35;NR

9. Unity Christian;2-1;24;7

10. Monticello;2-0;20;NR

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16, Camanche 10, Des Moines Christian 9, West Liberty 9, Atlantic 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley2, West Marshall 2, Clear Lake 1.

Class 1A

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. OABCIG (11);3-0;131;1

2. Van Meter (1);3-0;119;2

3. South Central Calhoun (2);3-0;118;3

4. Underwood;3-0;99;4

5. Sigourney-Keota;3-0;84;5

6. Emmetsburg;3-0;54;7

7. Durant;3-0;49;9

8. Interstate 35;3-0;25;NR

9. South Hamilton;3-0;23;NR

10. Pleasantville;20;NR

Others receiving votes: West Sioux 14, Woodward-Granger 12, Pocahontas 8, Mount Ayr 4, South Hardin 4, Cascade 3, Mediapolis 2, Dyersville Beckman 1

Class A

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. Grundy Center (9);3-0;132;1

2. St. Ansgar (3);3-0;122;2

3. Iowa City Regina (2);2-1;102;3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg;3-0;80;4

5. South Winneshiek;3-0;77;5

6. Wapsie Valley;3-0;76;6

7. Lisbon;3-0;60;7

8. Logan-Magnolia;3-0;45;8

9. West Hancock;2-1;24;10

10. Southwest Valley;4-0;23;NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7, MFL-Mar-Mac 5, West Fork 5, Lake Mills 4, Woodbury Central 3, Council Bluffs St.Albert 3, Wapello 1, Woodward Academy 1.

Eight-Player

;Rec.Pts.;Prv.

1. Don Bosco (11);2-0;128;1

2. Audubon (1);3-0;123;2

3. CAM;3-0;107;3

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (2);2-0;93;4

5. Fremont-Mills;3-0;85;5

6. Montezuma;3-0;62;7

7. Newell-Fonda;3-0;61;6

8. Easton Valley;3-0;37;8

9. Springville;3-0;29;9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;3-0;18;10

Others receiving votes: English Valleys 15, SE Warren4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3, Lenox 3, Tripoli 2

