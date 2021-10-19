 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert
FOOTBALL

Prep football: Iowa Top Ten

  • Updated
  • 0
prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Prep

AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11);8-0;110;1

2. Southeast Polk;7-1;96;2

3. Urbandale;7-1;81;4

4. Ankeny;6-2;76;5

5. Iowa City High;7-1;59;7

6. Marion Linn-Mar;7-1;51;6

7. West Des Moines Dowling;5-3;40;10

8. West Des Moines Valley;6-2;33;3

9. Pleasant Valley;6-2;32;9

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-2;27;8

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A

;Record;Pts;Prv

People are also reading…

1. Eldridge North Scott (11);8-0;110;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;7-1;93;3

3. Indianola;7-1;84;6

4. Waverly-Shell Rock;7-1;72;5

5. Winterset;7-1;61;7

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central;6-2;53;8

7. Bondurant Farrar;7-1;49;2

8. Decorah;6-2;25;9

9. Norwalk;6-2;22;4

(tie) Webster City;6-2;22;10

Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1. 

Class 3A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Harlan (8);8-0;105;1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3);8-0;101;2

3. Solon;8-0;84;3

4. Humboldt;8-0;79;4

5. Manchester West Delaware;7-1;68;5

6. Van Horne Benton;7-1;45;8

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;6-2;37;9

8. Nevada;7-1;36;7

9. Independence;7-1;35;6

10. Adel ADM;6-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. O-A/BCIG (6);7-1;101;2

2. Waukon (4);7-1;96;3

3. State Center West Marshall (1);7-1;75;4

4. Spirit Lake;6-2;69;6

5. Greene County;7-1;64;5

6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie;7-1;63;1

7. Inwood West Lyon;6-2;46;T7

8. West Union North Fayette;7-1;38;T7

9. Central Lyon-GLR;5-3;19;10

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central;5-3;17;9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1. <

Class 1A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Van Meter (10);8-0;109;1

2. Underwood;8-0;96;2

3. Sigourney-Keota (1);8-0;79;4

4. Iowa City Regina;8-0;78;3

5. Dike-New Hartford;8-0;68;5

6. Dyersville Beckman;8-0;56;6

7. Pella Christian;7-1;38;8

8. AC/GC;7-0;30;7

9. Hawarden West Sioux;7-1;26;9

10. Denver;7-1;20;10

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1. <

Class A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (9);8-0;108;1

2. Troy Mills North Linn (2);8-0;97;2

3. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;80;4

4. Grundy Center;7-1;73;5

5. Lisbon;7-1;60;6

6. Moville Woodbury Central;7-1;59;7

7. North Butler;7-1;41;3

8. Winthrop East Buchanan;7-1;37;9

9. Lynnville-Sully;7-1;17;NR

10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;6-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1. Wapello 1. <

;Class 8-Man

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Anita CAM (6);8-0;102;1

2. Montezuma (3);9-0;91;2

3. Easton Valley (1);8-0;86;3

4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);8-0;84;4

5. Wayland WACO;8-0;57;5

6. Audubon;7-1;47;6

7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley;8-0;46;7

8. Lenox;8-0;45;8

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-1;15;10

10. Newell-Fonda;7-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News