Prep football: Iowa Top Ten

AP Top Ten
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11);8-0;110;1
2. Southeast Polk;7-1;96;2
3. Urbandale;7-1;81;4
4. Ankeny;6-2;76;5
5. Iowa City High;7-1;59;7
6. Marion Linn-Mar;7-1;51;6
7. West Des Moines Dowling;5-3;40;10
8. West Des Moines Valley;6-2;33;3
9. Pleasant Valley;6-2;32;9
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-2;27;8
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Eldridge North Scott (11);8-0;110;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;7-1;93;3
3. Indianola;7-1;84;6
4. Waverly-Shell Rock;7-1;72;5
5. Winterset;7-1;61;7
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central;6-2;53;8
7. Bondurant Farrar;7-1;49;2
8. Decorah;6-2;25;9
9. Norwalk;6-2;22;4
(tie) Webster City;6-2;22;10
Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Harlan (8);8-0;105;1
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3);8-0;101;2
3. Solon;8-0;84;3
4. Humboldt;8-0;79;4
5. Manchester West Delaware;7-1;68;5
6. Van Horne Benton;7-1;45;8
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;6-2;37;9
8. Nevada;7-1;36;7
9. Independence;7-1;35;6
10. Adel ADM;6-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. O-A/BCIG (6);7-1;101;2
2. Waukon (4);7-1;96;3
3. State Center West Marshall (1);7-1;75;4
4. Spirit Lake;6-2;69;6
5. Greene County;7-1;64;5
6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie;7-1;63;1
7. Inwood West Lyon;6-2;46;T7
8. West Union North Fayette;7-1;38;T7
9. Central Lyon-GLR;5-3;19;10
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central;5-3;17;9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1. <
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Van Meter (10);8-0;109;1
2. Underwood;8-0;96;2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1);8-0;79;4
4. Iowa City Regina;8-0;78;3
5. Dike-New Hartford;8-0;68;5
6. Dyersville Beckman;8-0;56;6
7. Pella Christian;7-1;38;8
8. AC/GC;7-0;30;7
9. Hawarden West Sioux;7-1;26;9
10. Denver;7-1;20;10
Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1. <
Class A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (9);8-0;108;1
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2);8-0;97;2
3. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;80;4
4. Grundy Center;7-1;73;5
5. Lisbon;7-1;60;6
6. Moville Woodbury Central;7-1;59;7
7. North Butler;7-1;41;3
8. Winthrop East Buchanan;7-1;37;9
9. Lynnville-Sully;7-1;17;NR
10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;6-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1. Wapello 1. <
;Class 8-Man
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Anita CAM (6);8-0;102;1
2. Montezuma (3);9-0;91;2
3. Easton Valley (1);8-0;86;3
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);8-0;84;4
5. Wayland WACO;8-0;57;5
6. Audubon;7-1;47;6
7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley;8-0;46;7
8. Lenox;8-0;45;8
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-1;15;10
10. Newell-Fonda;7-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.