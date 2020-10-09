Prep football: Friday's scoreboard

Friday’s results
Class 4A
Iowa City West 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21
Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 21
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo West 14
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, nr
Iowa City Liberty 28, Iowa City High 24
Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0
Davenport Assumption 38, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Class 3A
District 3
Western Dubuque at Decorah, nr
West Delaware 62, Waterloo East 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7
Class 2A
District 3
Forest City 27, Hampton-Dumont 13
Roland-Story 56, Clear Lake 40
West Marshall 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
District 4
Crestwood 41, Oelwein 6
Independence 12, New Hampton 7
Waukon 48, North Fayette-Valley 22
District 6
Solon 35, Center Point-Urbana 14
Mount Vernon 41, South Tama 27
Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union 12
Class 1A
District 3
South Hamilton 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14
Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall 0
South Hardin 41, Hudson 20
District 4
Columbus 21, Denver 14
Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18
Osage 53, Central Springs 6
Class A
District 3
Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16
Mason City Newman 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6
West Fork 35, North Butler 22
District 4
South Winneshiek 35, Starmont 0
Wapsie Valley 49, Clayton Ridge 6
District 7
Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0
North Mahaska 21, Lynnville-Sully 8
North Tama at BCLUW
8-Player
District 2
AGWSR 56, Riceville 24
Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21
North Iowa 38, Turkey Valley 36
Janesville 70, Rockford 30
Tripoli at Clarksville, cancelled
District 3
Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0
Don Bosco 62, Kee 6
Springville 38, Midland 20
Central City 46, West Central 22
District 5
English Valleys 56, Collins-Maxwell 6
Baxter 74, Colo-Nesco 61
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Green Mountain-Garwin 16
H-L-V 58, Iowa Valley 6
BGM 56, Meskwaki Settlement 6
