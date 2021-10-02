Prep football: Friday Night's Scoreboard

STATE
A-H-S-T-W 44, Sidney 6
AC/GC 35, Interstate 35 6
ADM 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
AGWSR 21, Hudson 0
Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28
Alburnett 28, North Cedar12
Algona 27, Gilbert 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, MMCRU 0
Ames 52, Abraham Lincoln 31
Anamosa 16, Tipton 14
Ar-We-Va 33, Boyer Valley 30
Davenport Assumption24, Mount Vernon 12
Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
B-G-M 68, Grand View Christian 7
Baxter 60, Collins-Maxwell 0
Dyersville Beckman 35, Columbus Catholic 34, OT
Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14
Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16
CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Carlisle 41, Boone 18
Carroll 23, Sioux City Heelan 22
Cascade 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14
Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20
Central Clinton 26, Maquoketa 10
Central Decatur 22, Van Buren 14
Central Lyon 48, Unity Christian 0
Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT
Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13
Clarke 37, Des Moines Christian 24
Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley 6
Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33
Dallas Center-Grimes 36, CB Thomas Jefferson 0
Davis County 52, Central Lee 7
Decorah 19, Western Dubuque 14
Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0
Denver 48, East Marshall 0
Des Moines East 27, Sioux City West 21
Des Moines Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18
Des Moines Roosevelt 40, Des Moines North 0
Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Don Bosco 86, GMG, Garwin 6
WDM Dowling 38, Johnston 3
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
Dubuque Senior 45, Davenport West 7
Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14
Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18
East Buchanan 48, Bellevue 7
East Mills 51, Bedford 27
Easton Valley 73, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Emmetsburg 28, Sioux Central 6
English Valleys 51, H-L-V, Victor 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6
Fairfield 39, West Burlington/Notre Dame 27
Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14
Fremont Mills 60, East Union, Afton 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement 6
Greene County 55, Red Oak 0
Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13
Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Harlan 55, Atlantic 7
Humboldt 52, North Polk 31
Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Iowa City Liberty 56, Mount Pleasant 0
Iowa City West 36, Davenport Central 21
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story 28
Iowa Valley 68, New London 32
Janesville 50, Riceville 8
Kee 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20
Kuemper Catholic 20, East Sac County 19
Lamoni def. Seymour, forfeit
Lenox def. Griswold, forfeit
Lewis Central 56, Des Moines Hoover 0
Lisbon 58, Pekin 7
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19
Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13
MFL-Mar-Mac def. Postville, forfeit
Madrid 44, Wayne, Corydon 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Mormon Trail 6
Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Midland 62, Central Elkader 12
Montezuma 87, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Monticello 55, Camanche 13
Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert 0
Nevada 34, Ballard 13
Newman Catholic 53, Lake Mills 25
Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26
North Butler 30, Saint Ansgar 0
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
North Linn 43, Starmont 0
North Scott42, Burlington 0
North Tama36, BCLUW, Conrad 0
North Union 50, West Fork20
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17
Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0
Norwalk 45, Indianola 30
OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13
Osage 42, New Hampton 12
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15
Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13
Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Waterloo West 7
Iowa City Regina def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit
River Valley 32, Siouxland Christian 30, OT
Riverside 59, Missouri Valley 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sheldon 28, Cherokee 18
Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26
Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18
Solon 44, Washington 21
South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton 14
South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0
South O’Brien42, LeMars Gehlen 24
Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar 15
Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Southeast Warren 58, Moravia 12
Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13
Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0
Springville 48, Central City 44
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38, Bishop Garrigan 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21
Stanton 24, Murray 22
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Lawton-Bronson 21
Turkey Valley 62, Clarksville 8
Underwood 45, Treynor 0
Union Community 52, Oelwein 6
Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18
WDM Valley 38, Ankeny 35
Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO 55, Lone Tree 22
Wapello 34, Highland 21
Wapsie Valley35, South Winneshiek 6
Waukon 64, Dubuque Wahlert 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0
Webster City 50, LeMars 29
West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa 14
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14
West Central Valley 23, Panorama, Panora 0
West Central23, Tripoli 0
West Delaware 50, South Tama County, Tama 0
West Hancock 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
West Harrison 52, Woodbine 34
West Lyon50, Okoboji14
West Marshall 30, PCM, Monroe 7
West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie 21
Winterset 40, Glenwood 11
Woodbury Central 42, Westwood0
Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..