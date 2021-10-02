 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Prep football: Friday Night's Scoreboard

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 44, Sidney 6

AC/GC 35, Interstate 35 6

ADM 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

AGWSR 21, Hudson 0

Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28

Alburnett 28, North Cedar12

Algona 27, Gilbert 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, MMCRU 0

Ames 52, Abraham Lincoln 31

Anamosa 16, Tipton 14

Ar-We-Va 33, Boyer Valley 30

Davenport Assumption24, Mount Vernon 12

Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

B-G-M 68, Grand View Christian 7

Baxter 60, Collins-Maxwell 0

Dyersville Beckman 35, Columbus Catholic 34, OT

Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14

Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16

CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Carlisle 41, Boone 18

Carroll 23, Sioux City Heelan 22

Cascade 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14

Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20

Central Clinton 26, Maquoketa 10

Central Decatur 22, Van Buren 14

Central Lyon 48, Unity Christian 0

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT

Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13

Clarke 37, Des Moines Christian 24

Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley 6

Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33

Dallas Center-Grimes 36, CB Thomas Jefferson 0

Davis County 52, Central Lee 7

Decorah 19, Western Dubuque 14

Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0

Denver 48, East Marshall 0

Des Moines East 27, Sioux City West 21

Des Moines Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18

Des Moines Roosevelt 40, Des Moines North 0

Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Don Bosco 86, GMG, Garwin 6

WDM Dowling 38, Johnston 3

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14

Dubuque Senior 45, Davenport West 7

Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14

Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18

East Buchanan 48, Bellevue 7

East Mills 51, Bedford 27

Easton Valley 73, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Emmetsburg 28, Sioux Central 6

English Valleys 51, H-L-V, Victor 20

Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6

Fairfield 39, West Burlington/Notre Dame 27

Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14

Fremont Mills 60, East Union, Afton 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement 6

Greene County 55, Red Oak 0

Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13

Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Harlan 55, Atlantic 7

Humboldt 52, North Polk 31

Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13

Iowa City Liberty 56, Mount Pleasant 0

Iowa City West 36, Davenport Central 21

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story 28

Iowa Valley 68, New London 32

Janesville 50, Riceville 8

Kee 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20

Kuemper Catholic 20, East Sac County 19

Lamoni def. Seymour, forfeit

Lenox def. Griswold, forfeit

Lewis Central 56, Des Moines Hoover 0

Lisbon 58, Pekin 7

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19

Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13

MFL-Mar-Mac def. Postville, forfeit

Madrid 44, Wayne, Corydon 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Mormon Trail 6

Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Midland 62, Central Elkader 12

Montezuma 87, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Monticello 55, Camanche 13

Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert 0

Nevada 34, Ballard 13

Newman Catholic 53, Lake Mills 25

Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26

North Butler 30, Saint Ansgar 0

North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0

North Linn 43, Starmont 0

North Scott42, Burlington 0

North Tama36, BCLUW, Conrad 0

North Union 50, West Fork20

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0

Norwalk 45, Indianola 30

OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15

Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13

Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Waterloo West 7

Iowa City Regina def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit

River Valley 32, Siouxland Christian 30, OT

Riverside 59, Missouri Valley 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sheldon 28, Cherokee 18

Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26

Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18

Solon 44, Washington 21

South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton 14

South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0

South O’Brien42, LeMars Gehlen 24

Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar 15

Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Southeast Warren 58, Moravia 12

Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13

Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0

Springville 48, Central City 44

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38, Bishop Garrigan 20

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21

Stanton 24, Murray 22

Tri-Center, Neola 40, Lawton-Bronson 21

Turkey Valley 62, Clarksville 8

Underwood 45, Treynor 0

Union Community 52, Oelwein 6

Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18

WDM Valley 38, Ankeny 35

Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO 55, Lone Tree 22

Wapello 34, Highland 21

Wapsie Valley35, South Winneshiek 6

Waukon 64, Dubuque Wahlert 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0

Webster City 50, LeMars 29

West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa 14

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14

West Central Valley 23, Panorama, Panora 0

West Central23, Tripoli 0

West Delaware 50, South Tama County, Tama 0

West Hancock 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

West Harrison 52, Woodbine 34

West Lyon50, Okoboji14

West Marshall 30, PCM, Monroe 7

West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie 21

Winterset 40, Glenwood 11

Woodbury Central 42, Westwood0

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

