Prep
Area standings
CLASS 4A;
District 3
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Cedar Falls;2;0;6;0
C.R. Prairie;2;0;4;2
Dub. Senior;1;1;4;2
C.R. Jefferson;1;1;3;3
West;0;2;3;3
Dub. Hempstead;0;2;2;3
CLASS 3A
District 3
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Independence;2;0;6;0
Decorah;2;0;3;3
Waverly-SR;1;1;2;4
Wat. East;1;1;2;4
West Delaware;0;2;2;4
Charles City;0;2;2;4
CLASS 2A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;
Clear Lake;2;0;6;0
Iowa Falls-Alden;1;1;4;2
Crestwood;1;1;3;3
New Hampton;1;1;3;3
Forest City;1;1;2;4
Hampton-Du.-CAL;0;2;1;5
District 4
;Dist.;;All;;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Waukon;2;0;6;0
Columbus;2;0;6;0
Monticello;1;1;5;1
N. Fayette Valley;1;1;3;3
Oelwein;0;2;2;4
Anamosa;0;2;0;6
District 7
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Nevada;2;0;5;1
W. Marshall;2;0;4;2
Benton;1;1;5;1
Union;1;1;1;5
Vint.-Shellsburg;0;2;2;4
Roland-Story;0;2;1;5
CLASS 1A
District 3
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Osage;2;0;2;4
Lake Mills;1;1;4;2
Aplington-Park.;1;1;3;3
Denver;1;1;2;4
Sumner-Fred. ;1;1;2;4
North Butler;0;2;1;5
District 6
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH;2;0;6;0
I.C. Regina;2;0;5;1
North Linn;1;1;5;1
South Hardin;1;1;4;2
Jesup;0;2;2;4
East Marshall;0;2;1;5
CLASS A
District 4
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Saint Ansgar;3;0;6;0
South Winn. ;3;0;5;1
Newman;2;2;2;4
Postville;2;2;2;4
Central Springs;1;2;2;4
Starmont;1;3;1;5
Nashua-Plain. ;0;3;0;6
District 7;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
North Tama;4;0;6;0
Grundy Center;3;1;5;1
Wapsie Valley;2;1;4;2
Hudson;2;1;2;4
East Buchanan;1;2;3;3
BCLUW;0;3;0;6
GMG;0;4;0;6
8-PLAYER
District 2
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;4;0;6;0
Tripoli;3;1;4;2
Northwood-Ken. ;3;1;4;2
Janesville;2;2;4;2
Rockford;2;2;4;2
Riceville;1;3;3;3
Dunkerton;1;3;1;5
North Iowa;0;4;1;5
District 3
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
Turkey Valley;4;0;6;0
Easton Valley;4;0;6;0
Springville;2;2;5;2
Midland;2;2;4;2
Central City;2;2;3;3
Kee High;1;3;1;5
West Central;1;3;1;5
Central Elkader;0;4;0;6
District 5
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L
AGWSR;4;0;5;1
Glad.-Rein. ;4;0;4;2
Baxter;2;2;3;3
Collins-Maxwell;2;2;3;5
Colo-NESCO;2;2;2;5
Meskwaki;1;3;2;5
Melcher-Dallas;1;3;2;5
Twin Cedars;0;4;1;6
