Clip art prep football

Prep

Area standings

CLASS 4A;

District 3

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Cedar Falls;2;0;6;0

C.R. Prairie;2;0;4;2

Dub. Senior;1;1;4;2

C.R. Jefferson;1;1;3;3

West;0;2;3;3

Dub. Hempstead;0;2;2;3

CLASS 3A

District 3

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Independence;2;0;6;0

Decorah;2;0;3;3

Waverly-SR;1;1;2;4

Wat. East;1;1;2;4

West Delaware;0;2;2;4

Charles City;0;2;2;4

CLASS 2A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;

Clear Lake;2;0;6;0

Iowa Falls-Alden;1;1;4;2

Crestwood;1;1;3;3

New Hampton;1;1;3;3

Forest City;1;1;2;4

Hampton-Du.-CAL;0;2;1;5

District 4

;Dist.;;All;;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;2;0;6;0

Columbus;2;0;6;0

Monticello;1;1;5;1

N. Fayette Valley;1;1;3;3

Oelwein;0;2;2;4

Anamosa;0;2;0;6

District 7

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Nevada;2;0;5;1

W. Marshall;2;0;4;2

Benton;1;1;5;1

Union;1;1;1;5

Vint.-Shellsburg;0;2;2;4

Roland-Story;0;2;1;5

CLASS 1A

District 3

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Osage;2;0;2;4

Lake Mills;1;1;4;2

Aplington-Park.;1;1;3;3

Denver;1;1;2;4

Sumner-Fred. ;1;1;2;4

North Butler;0;2;1;5

District 6

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;2;0;6;0

I.C. Regina;2;0;5;1

North Linn;1;1;5;1

South Hardin;1;1;4;2

Jesup;0;2;2;4

East Marshall;0;2;1;5

CLASS A

District 4

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Saint Ansgar;3;0;6;0

South Winn. ;3;0;5;1

Newman;2;2;2;4

Postville;2;2;2;4

Central Springs;1;2;2;4

Starmont;1;3;1;5

Nashua-Plain. ;0;3;0;6

District 7;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

North Tama;4;0;6;0

Grundy Center;3;1;5;1

Wapsie Valley;2;1;4;2

Hudson;2;1;2;4

East Buchanan;1;2;3;3

BCLUW;0;3;0;6

GMG;0;4;0;6

8-PLAYER

District 2

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Don Bosco;4;0;6;0

Tripoli;3;1;4;2

Northwood-Ken. ;3;1;4;2

Janesville;2;2;4;2

Rockford;2;2;4;2

Riceville;1;3;3;3

Dunkerton;1;3;1;5

North Iowa;0;4;1;5

District 3

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

Turkey Valley;4;0;6;0

Easton Valley;4;0;6;0

Springville;2;2;5;2

Midland;2;2;4;2

Central City;2;2;3;3

Kee High;1;3;1;5

West Central;1;3;1;5

Central Elkader;0;4;0;6

District 5

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L

AGWSR;4;0;5;1

Glad.-Rein. ;4;0;4;2

Baxter;2;2;3;3

Collins-Maxwell;2;2;3;5

Colo-NESCO;2;2;2;5

Meskwaki;1;3;2;5

Melcher-Dallas;1;3;2;5

Twin Cedars;0;4;1;6

