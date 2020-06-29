Prep baseball: Monday's results

Prep
METRO
Waterloo East 6-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-8
Columbus 12, Jesup 11
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-13, Waterloo West 3-5
AREA
Kee High 15, North Fayette Valley 1
Dike-New Hartford 14, Union 0
North Tama 15, GMG 4
Janesville 16, Riceville 6
AGWSR 7, South Hardin 0
Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 0
Wapsie Valley 5, Hudson 2
New Hampton 10, Turkey Valley 0
Osage 5, West Fork 2
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. WDM Dowling (11-1)
2. Johnston (10-2)
3. Urbandale (8-4)
4. Southeast Polk (9-3)
5. Ankeny (8-4)
6. Sioux City East (8-1)
7. Waukee (7-5)
8. Dubuque Hempstead (4-0)
9. Iowa City Liberty (5-3)
10. Ankeny Centennial (8-4)
Class 3A
1. Central DeWitt (9-1)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)
4. Davenport Assumption (7-3)
5. Winterset (7-0)
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-2)
7. Sioux City Heelan (6-3)
8. Centerville (4-1)
9. Boone (6-1)
10. Gilbert (7-1)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (8-0)
2. North Linn (11-0)
3. Dike-New Hartford (7-1)
4. Underwood (8-2)
5. Woodward-Granger (8-3)
6. Dyersville Beckman (7-3)
7. Des Moines Christian (6-3)
8. Mid-Prairie (6-2)
9. Roland-Story (8-2)
10. Camanche (5-1)
Class 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (12-0)
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (8-0)
3. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (10-0)
4. South Winneshiek (12-0)
5. Mason City Newman (6-3)
6. Alburnett (8-2)
7. Don Bosco (6-1)
8. Alta-Aurelia (8-0)
9. Easton Valley (8-0)
10. Saint Ansgar (6-2)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!