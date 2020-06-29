You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep baseball: Monday's results
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball: Monday's results

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Waterloo East 6-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-8

Columbus 12, Jesup 11

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-13, Waterloo West 3-5

AREA

Kee High 15, North Fayette Valley 1

Dike-New Hartford 14, Union 0

North Tama 15, GMG 4

Janesville 16, Riceville 6

AGWSR 7, South Hardin 0

Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 0

Wapsie Valley 5, Hudson 2

New Hampton 10, Turkey Valley 0

Osage 5, West Fork 2

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A

1. WDM Dowling (11-1)

2. Johnston (10-2)

3. Urbandale (8-4)

4. Southeast Polk (9-3)

5. Ankeny (8-4)

6. Sioux City East (8-1)

7. Waukee (7-5)

8. Dubuque Hempstead (4-0)

9. Iowa City Liberty (5-3)

10. Ankeny Centennial (8-4)

Class 3A

1. Central DeWitt (9-1)

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)

4. Davenport Assumption (7-3)

5. Winterset (7-0)

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-2)

7. Sioux City Heelan (6-3)

8. Centerville (4-1)

9. Boone (6-1)

10. Gilbert (7-1)

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (8-0)

2. North Linn (11-0)

3. Dike-New Hartford (7-1)

4. Underwood (8-2)

5. Woodward-Granger (8-3)

6. Dyersville Beckman (7-3)

7. Des Moines Christian (6-3)

8. Mid-Prairie (6-2)

9. Roland-Story (8-2)

10. Camanche (5-1)

Class 1A

1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (12-0)

2. St. Mary's, Remsen (8-0)

3. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (10-0)

4. South Winneshiek (12-0)

5. Mason City Newman (6-3)

6. Alburnett (8-2)

7. Don Bosco (6-1)

8. Alta-Aurelia (8-0)

9. Easton Valley (8-0)

10. Saint Ansgar (6-2)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News