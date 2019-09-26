College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Duke at Virginia Tech (-2 1/2);53
San Jose St. at Air Force (-18 1/2);56
Penn St. (-6 1/2) at Maryland;61 1/2
Arizona St. at California (-5);41
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27);70 1/2
Middle Tenn. at Iowa (-24);52 1/2
Arkansas at Texas A&M (-23);57 1/2
Northern Ill. at Vanderbilt (-6 1/2);52
Central Mich. at Western Mich. (-17);59 1/2
Kansas at TCU (-15 1/2);49
BYU (-2 1/2) at Toledo;60 1/2
Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24 1/2);46 1/2
Rutgers at Michigan (-27 1/2);49
Buffalo (-2 1/2) at Miami (Ohio);47
Mississippi at Alabama (-38);61
USC at Washington (-10 1/2);60 1/2
Iowa St. (-3) at Baylor;56 1/2
Virginia at Notre Dame (-12 1/2);48 1/2
Clemson (-26 1/2) at North Carolina;60 1/2
Coast. Carolina at Appalachian St. (-16);60
Wake Forest (-6 1/2) at Boston College;70 1/2
Georgia Tech at Temple (-9);49
Akron (-7 1/2) at UMass;63
Indiana at Michigan St. (-14);44 1/2
Minnesota (-1) at Purdue;55 1/2
SMU (-7 1/2) at South Florida;62 1/2
Cincinnati (-3 1/2) at Marshall;47
New Mexico at Liberty (-7);72
East Carolina at Old Dominion (-3);48
La.-Lafayette (-3 1/2) at Ga. Southern;55 1/2
S. Alabama at La.-Monroe (-16);57
UTEP at South. Mississippi (-26 1/2);49
UConn at Central Fla. (-43);64 1/2
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. (-4 1/2);60 1/2
La. Tech (-9) at Rice;49
Stanford (-4 1/2) at Oregon St.;58 1/2
Ala.-Birmingham (-3) at Western Ky.;47
Mississippi St. at Auburn (-10 1/2);47
Colorado St. at Utah St. (-24);72
Kentucky at South Carolina (-3);51 1/2
N. Carolina St. at Florida St. (-7);61 1/2
Ohio St. (-17) at Nebraska;67
Houston at North Texas (-7 1/2);58 1/2
UNLV at Wyoming (-9 1/2);48 1/2
Fresno St. (-17 1/2) at N. Mexico St.;63
Washington St. at Utah (-5 1/2);56
Hawaii at Nevada (-2 1/2);65
UCLA at Arizona (-6 1/2);71
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Redskins at Giants (-3);49 1/2
Browns at Ravens (-7);45
Panthers at Texans (-4 1/2);47
Patriots (-7) at Bills;42 1/2
Chargers (-16 1/2) at Dolphins;44 1/2
Raiders at Colts (-7);45
Chiefs (-6 1/2) at Lions;55
Titans at Falcons (-4);45 1/2
Seahawks (-5) at Cardinals;48
Buccaneers at Rams (-9 1/2);49
Vikings at Bears (-2);38
Jaguars at Broncos (-3);38 1/2
Cowboys (-2 1/2) at Saints;47
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Bengals at Steelers (-4);44
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
