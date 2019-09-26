Clip art football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Duke at Virginia Tech (-2 1/2);53

San Jose St. at Air Force (-18 1/2);56

Penn St. (-6 1/2) at Maryland;61 1/2

Arizona St. at California (-5);41

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27);70 1/2

Middle Tenn. at Iowa (-24);52 1/2

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-23);57 1/2

Northern Ill. at Vanderbilt (-6 1/2);52

Central Mich. at Western Mich. (-17);59 1/2

Kansas at TCU (-15 1/2);49

BYU (-2 1/2) at Toledo;60 1/2

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24 1/2);46 1/2

Rutgers at Michigan (-27 1/2);49

Buffalo (-2 1/2) at Miami (Ohio);47

Mississippi at Alabama (-38);61

USC at Washington (-10 1/2);60 1/2

Iowa St. (-3) at Baylor;56 1/2

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12 1/2);48 1/2

Clemson (-26 1/2) at North Carolina;60 1/2

Coast. Carolina at Appalachian St. (-16);60

Wake Forest (-6 1/2) at Boston College;70 1/2

Georgia Tech at Temple (-9);49

Akron (-7 1/2) at UMass;63

Indiana at Michigan St. (-14);44 1/2

Minnesota (-1) at Purdue;55 1/2

SMU (-7 1/2) at South Florida;62 1/2

Cincinnati (-3 1/2) at Marshall;47

New Mexico at Liberty (-7);72

East Carolina at Old Dominion (-3);48

La.-Lafayette (-3 1/2) at Ga. Southern;55 1/2

S. Alabama at La.-Monroe (-16);57

UTEP at South. Mississippi (-26 1/2);49

UConn at Central Fla. (-43);64 1/2

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. (-4 1/2);60 1/2

La. Tech (-9) at Rice;49

Stanford (-4 1/2) at Oregon St.;58 1/2

Ala.-Birmingham (-3) at Western Ky.;47

Mississippi St. at Auburn (-10 1/2);47

Colorado St. at Utah St. (-24);72

Kentucky at South Carolina (-3);51 1/2

N. Carolina St. at Florida St. (-7);61 1/2

Ohio St. (-17) at Nebraska;67

Houston at North Texas (-7 1/2);58 1/2

UNLV at Wyoming (-9 1/2);48 1/2

Fresno St. (-17 1/2) at N. Mexico St.;63

Washington St. at Utah (-5 1/2);56

Hawaii at Nevada (-2 1/2);65

UCLA at Arizona (-6 1/2);71

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Redskins at Giants (-3);49 1/2

Browns at Ravens (-7);45

Panthers at Texans (-4 1/2);47

Patriots (-7) at Bills;42 1/2

Chargers (-16 1/2) at Dolphins;44 1/2

Raiders at Colts (-7);45

Chiefs (-6 1/2) at Lions;55

Titans at Falcons (-4);45 1/2

Seahawks (-5) at Cardinals;48

Buccaneers at Rams (-9 1/2);49

Vikings at Bears (-2);38

Jaguars at Broncos (-3);38 1/2

Cowboys (-2 1/2) at Saints;47

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Bengals at Steelers (-4);44

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

