College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7 1/2);55 1/2

Tennessee (-2 1/2) vs. Indiana;54 1/2

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Ohio U. (-8) vs. Nevada;58 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Miss.;56 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Miami (Ohio) vs. La. Lafayette (-14);55 1/2

GAME SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

James Madison (-1 1/2) vs. N. Dakota St.;51 1/2

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

Matchup;Pts.

Clemson vs. LSU (-5 1/2);70

NFL

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Bills at Texans (-2 1/2);43 1/2

Titans at Patriots (-5);44

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Vikings at Saints (-8);49 1/2

Seahawks (-2) at Eagles;45 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

