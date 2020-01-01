College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7 1/2);55 1/2
Tennessee (-2 1/2) vs. Indiana;54 1/2
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Ohio U. (-8) vs. Nevada;58 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Miss.;56 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Miami (Ohio) vs. La. Lafayette (-14);55 1/2
GAME SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
James Madison (-1 1/2) vs. N. Dakota St.;51 1/2
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
Matchup;Pts.
Clemson vs. LSU (-5 1/2);70
NFL
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Bills at Texans (-2 1/2);43 1/2
Titans at Patriots (-5);44
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Vikings at Saints (-8);49 1/2
Seahawks (-2) at Eagles;45 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
