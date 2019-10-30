Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

West Virginia at Baylor (-17 1/2);57

Ga. Southern at App. St. (-15 1/2);44 1/2

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Navy (-27) at UConn;54 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Nebraska (-2 1/2) at Purdue;57

N. Illinois (-1) at Cent. Michigan;51

Boston Coll. at Syracuse (-3);60

Texas-S.A. at Texas A&M (-38);54

Michigan (-21) at Maryland;55 1/2

Buffalo at East. Mich. (-2);50 1/2

Liberty (-23) at UMass;70

Old Dominion at Fla. Int. (-17);50

N. Car. St. at Wake Forest (-7 1/2);60

Houston at Cent. Fla. (-22);70 1/2

Akron at Bowl. Green (-6 1/2);50 1/2

Va. Tech at Notre Dame (-17 1/2);58

Troy (-1) at Coast. Carolina;60

Georgia (-6 1/2) at Florida;47

UNLV at Colo. St. (-9 1/2);62

UTEP at North Texas (-23);58

Marshall (-10 1/2) at Rice;47

TCU at Okla. St. (-3);59

Kansas St. (-6) at Kansas;54

Midd. Tenn. St. (-3) at Charlotte;65

Miami (Fla.) at Florida St. (-3 1/2);47

Rutgers at Illinois (-20 1/2);49

Arkansas St. (-2) at La. Monroe;68

Army at Air Force (-14 1/2);45 1/2

Mississippi St. (-7 1/2) at Arkansas;58

Tulsa at Tulane (-10);61 1/2

Fla. Atlantic at Western Kent. (-2 1/2);49

Utah (-3 1/2) at Washington;47

Pittsburgh (-8) at Ga. Tech;44 1/2

Oregon St. at Arizona (-5 1/2);71

Texas St. at La.-Lafayette (-22 1/2);55 1/2

Mississippi at Auburn (-19);52 1/2

Ala.-Birmingham at Tennessee (-11 1/2);47 1/2

Cincinnati (-23) at East Carolina;48 1/2

Northwestern at Indiana (-12);45 1/2

SMU at Memphis (-5 1/2);70 1/2

Vanderbilt at S. Carolina (-15 1/2);52

Virginia at N. Carolina (-2 1/2);46 1/2

Oregon (-5) at USC;63

Colorado at UCLA (-6 1/2);65

BYU at Utah St. (-3 1/2);50

Boise St. (-17 1/2) at San Jose St.;59 1/2

New Mexico at Nevada (-3 1/2);58 1/2

Fresno St. at Hawaii (-2);69 1/2

LSU at Alabama (-7);61

NFL

GAME TODAY

49ers (-10) at Cardinals;43

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texans (-2) vs. Jaguars;46 1/2

Titans at Panthers (-4);41 1/2

Redskins at Bills (-10);37

Bears at Eagles (-5);43

Jets (-3) at Dolphins;40 1/2

Colts at Steelers (-1);43

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-6 1/2);51 1/2

Lions at Raiders (-2);50 1/2

Browns (-3) at Broncos;39

Packers (-3 1/2) at Chargers;47

Patriots (-3 1/2) at Ravens;45

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Cowboys (-7) at Giants;48

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

