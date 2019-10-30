College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
West Virginia at Baylor (-17 1/2);57
Ga. Southern at App. St. (-15 1/2);44 1/2
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Navy (-27) at UConn;54 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Nebraska (-2 1/2) at Purdue;57
N. Illinois (-1) at Cent. Michigan;51
Boston Coll. at Syracuse (-3);60
Texas-S.A. at Texas A&M (-38);54
Michigan (-21) at Maryland;55 1/2
Buffalo at East. Mich. (-2);50 1/2
Liberty (-23) at UMass;70
Old Dominion at Fla. Int. (-17);50
N. Car. St. at Wake Forest (-7 1/2);60
Houston at Cent. Fla. (-22);70 1/2
Akron at Bowl. Green (-6 1/2);50 1/2
Va. Tech at Notre Dame (-17 1/2);58
Troy (-1) at Coast. Carolina;60
Georgia (-6 1/2) at Florida;47
UNLV at Colo. St. (-9 1/2);62
UTEP at North Texas (-23);58
Marshall (-10 1/2) at Rice;47
TCU at Okla. St. (-3);59
Kansas St. (-6) at Kansas;54
Midd. Tenn. St. (-3) at Charlotte;65
Miami (Fla.) at Florida St. (-3 1/2);47
Rutgers at Illinois (-20 1/2);49
Arkansas St. (-2) at La. Monroe;68
Army at Air Force (-14 1/2);45 1/2
Mississippi St. (-7 1/2) at Arkansas;58
Tulsa at Tulane (-10);61 1/2
Fla. Atlantic at Western Kent. (-2 1/2);49
Utah (-3 1/2) at Washington;47
Pittsburgh (-8) at Ga. Tech;44 1/2
Oregon St. at Arizona (-5 1/2);71
Texas St. at La.-Lafayette (-22 1/2);55 1/2
Mississippi at Auburn (-19);52 1/2
Ala.-Birmingham at Tennessee (-11 1/2);47 1/2
Cincinnati (-23) at East Carolina;48 1/2
Northwestern at Indiana (-12);45 1/2
SMU at Memphis (-5 1/2);70 1/2
Vanderbilt at S. Carolina (-15 1/2);52
Virginia at N. Carolina (-2 1/2);46 1/2
Oregon (-5) at USC;63
Colorado at UCLA (-6 1/2);65
BYU at Utah St. (-3 1/2);50
Boise St. (-17 1/2) at San Jose St.;59 1/2
New Mexico at Nevada (-3 1/2);58 1/2
Fresno St. at Hawaii (-2);69 1/2
LSU at Alabama (-7);61
NFL
GAME TODAY
49ers (-10) at Cardinals;43
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texans (-2) vs. Jaguars;46 1/2
Titans at Panthers (-4);41 1/2
Redskins at Bills (-10);37
Bears at Eagles (-5);43
Jets (-3) at Dolphins;40 1/2
Colts at Steelers (-1);43
Buccaneers at Seahawks (-6 1/2);51 1/2
Lions at Raiders (-2);50 1/2
Browns (-3) at Broncos;39
Packers (-3 1/2) at Chargers;47
Patriots (-3 1/2) at Ravens;45
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Cowboys (-7) at Giants;48
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
