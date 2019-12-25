College football
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
N. Carolina (-4 1/2) vs. Temple;53
Michigan St. (-3 1/2) vs. Wake Forest;50
Okla. St. vs. Texas A&M (-6 1/2);54
USC vs. Iowa (-2);52
Wash. St. vs. Air Force (-3);68 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Memphis vs. Penn St. (-7);60 1/2
Iowa St. vs. Notre Dame (-3 1/2);54 1/2
Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13 1/2);76
Clemson (-2) vs. Ohio St.;63 1/2
GAMES MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
W. Michigan vs. W. Kentucky (-3 1/2);54 1/2
Illinois vs. California (-6 1/2);43
Mississippi St. (-4 1/2) vs. Louisville;63 1/2
Virginia vs. Florida (-14 1/2);54 1/2
GAMES TUESDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Kentucky vs. Va. Tech (-2 1/2);46 1/2
Florida St. vs. Arizona St. (-4 1/2);54
Kansas St. vs. Navy (-2 1/2);52
Georgia St. vs. Wyoming (-7);48 1/2
Texas vs. Utah (-7);55
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Michigan vs. Alabama (-7);58 1/2
Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7 1/2);53
Wisconsin (-2 1/2) vs. Oregon;51 1/2
Baylor vs. Georgia (-6);41 1/2
GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Matchup;Pts.
Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7);55 1/2
Tennessee (-1 1/2) vs. Indiana;51 1/2
GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Matchup;Pts.
Ohio U. (-7 1/2) vs. Nevada;58 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Matchup;Pts.
Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Miss.;56 1/2
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Browns (-2 1/2) at Bengals;44 1/2
Falcons at Buccaneers (Pick);48
Bears at Vikings (-1);37
Saints (-13) at Panthers;46
Dolphins at Patriots (-15 1/2);45
Jets at Bills (-1 1/2);36 1/2
Packers (-12 1/2) at Lions;43
Chargers at Chiefs (-8 1/2);45
Titans (-3 1/2) at Texans;45 1/2
Colts (-3 1/2) at Jaguars;43
Redskins at Cowboys (-11);44 1/2
Steelers (-2) at Ravens;38
Eagles (-4 1/2) at Giants;45 1/2
Raiders at Broncos (-3);41
49ers (-3) at Seahawks;47
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
