College football

GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

N. Carolina (-4 1/2) vs. Temple;53

Michigan St. (-3 1/2) vs. Wake Forest;50

Okla. St. vs. Texas A&M (-6 1/2);54

USC vs. Iowa (-2);52

Wash. St. vs. Air Force (-3);68 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Memphis vs. Penn St. (-7);60 1/2

Iowa St. vs. Notre Dame (-3 1/2);54 1/2

Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13 1/2);76

Clemson (-2) vs. Ohio St.;63 1/2

GAMES MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

W. Michigan vs. W. Kentucky (-3 1/2);54 1/2

Illinois vs. California (-6 1/2);43

Mississippi St. (-4 1/2) vs. Louisville;63 1/2

Virginia vs. Florida (-14 1/2);54 1/2

GAMES TUESDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Kentucky vs. Va. Tech (-2 1/2);46 1/2

Florida St. vs. Arizona St. (-4 1/2);54

Kansas St. vs. Navy (-2 1/2);52

Georgia St. vs. Wyoming (-7);48 1/2

Texas vs. Utah (-7);55

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Michigan vs. Alabama (-7);58 1/2

Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7 1/2);53

Wisconsin (-2 1/2) vs. Oregon;51 1/2

Baylor vs. Georgia (-6);41 1/2

GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Matchup;Pts.

Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7);55 1/2

Tennessee (-1 1/2) vs. Indiana;51 1/2

GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Matchup;Pts.

Ohio U. (-7 1/2) vs. Nevada;58 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Matchup;Pts.

Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Miss.;56 1/2

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Browns (-2 1/2) at Bengals;44 1/2

Falcons at Buccaneers (Pick);48

Bears at Vikings (-1);37

Saints (-13) at Panthers;46

Dolphins at Patriots (-15 1/2);45

Jets at Bills (-1 1/2);36 1/2

Packers (-12 1/2) at Lions;43

Chargers at Chiefs (-8 1/2);45

Titans (-3 1/2) at Texans;45 1/2

Colts (-3 1/2) at Jaguars;43

Redskins at Cowboys (-11);44 1/2

Steelers (-2) at Ravens;38

Eagles (-4 1/2) at Giants;45 1/2

Raiders at Broncos (-3);41

49ers (-3) at Seahawks;47

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

