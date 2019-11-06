Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

La-Lafayette (-14) at Coast. Car.;58 1/2

Temple (-1 1/2) at S. Florida;49

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Central Fla. (-17) at Tulsa;70

Washington (-10) at Oregon St.;65

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Maryland at Ohio St. (-43 1/2);64

Vanderbilt at Florida (-26 1/2);48 1/2

UMass at Army (-35);62 1/2

West. Kentucky at Arkansas (-1 1/2);52

Baylor (-2) at TCU;48

E. Carolina at SMU (-21 1/2);70 1/2

Purdue at Northwestern (-2);39

Texas Tech (-2 1/2) at W. Virginia;60

Penn St. (-7) at Minnesota;47 1/2

Florida St. at Boston Coll. (-2);63

Ga. Tech at Virginia (-16);45

Air Force (-22) at N. Mexico;56 1/2

Texas-San Ant. at Old Dominion (-4 1/2);43

S. Alabama at Texas St. (-7 1/2);41 1/2

Stanford (-3 1/2) at Colorado;55 1/2

Charlotte (-13) at UTEP;58

LSU at Alabama (-6 1/2);63 1/2

Ala.-Birmingham at South. Miss. (-5);49 1/2

Kansas St. at Texas (-7);58

Ga. Southern (-3) at Troy;56

USC at Arizona St. (-2);57

Wake Forest (-2) at Va. Tech;63

Illinois at Mich. St. (-14 1/2);45

UConn at Cincinnati (-35);55

Louisville at Miami (Fla.) (-6 1/2);48 1/2

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9 1/2);38

N. Texas at La. Tech (-5 1/2);71 1/2

N. Mexico St. at Mississippi (-28 1/2);63

Georgia St. (-2 1/2) at La.-Monroe;76 1/2

Fla. Int. at Fla. Atlantic (-10);60

Washington St. (-7 1/2) at California;51

Appalachian St. at S. Carolina (-5);51

Utah St. at Fresno St (-6);58 1/2

Missouri at Georgia (-16 1/2);47 1/2

Notre Dame (-8) at Duke;51

Clemson (-32 1/2) at N. Car. St.;53 1/2

Tennessee (-1) at Kentucky;41 1/2

Liberty at BYU (-17);58 1/2

Iowa St. at Oklahoma (-14 1/2);68

Wyoming at Boise St. (-13);48 1/2

Nevada at San Diego St. (-17);38 1/2

San Jose St. at Hawaii (-7 1/2);77

NFL

GAME TODAY

Chargers (-1) at Raiders;49

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Bills at Browns (-2 1/2);40

Chiefs (-4) at Titans;48 1/2

Giants (-2 1/2) at Jets;43 1/2

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-4 1/2);51 1/2

Ravens (-10) at Bengals;45

Falcons at Saints (-13);51 1/2

Lions at Bears (-2 1/2);42

Dolphins at Colts (-10 1/2);44

Panthers at Packers (-5);47

Rams (-3 1/2) at Steelers;44

Vikings at Cowboys (-3);47 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Seahawks at 49ers (-6);46

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

