College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
La-Lafayette (-14) at Coast. Car.;58 1/2
Temple (-1 1/2) at S. Florida;49
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Central Fla. (-17) at Tulsa;70
Washington (-10) at Oregon St.;65
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Maryland at Ohio St. (-43 1/2);64
Vanderbilt at Florida (-26 1/2);48 1/2
UMass at Army (-35);62 1/2
West. Kentucky at Arkansas (-1 1/2);52
Baylor (-2) at TCU;48
E. Carolina at SMU (-21 1/2);70 1/2
Purdue at Northwestern (-2);39
Texas Tech (-2 1/2) at W. Virginia;60
Penn St. (-7) at Minnesota;47 1/2
Florida St. at Boston Coll. (-2);63
Ga. Tech at Virginia (-16);45
Air Force (-22) at N. Mexico;56 1/2
Texas-San Ant. at Old Dominion (-4 1/2);43
S. Alabama at Texas St. (-7 1/2);41 1/2
Stanford (-3 1/2) at Colorado;55 1/2
Charlotte (-13) at UTEP;58
LSU at Alabama (-6 1/2);63 1/2
Ala.-Birmingham at South. Miss. (-5);49 1/2
Kansas St. at Texas (-7);58
Ga. Southern (-3) at Troy;56
USC at Arizona St. (-2);57
Wake Forest (-2) at Va. Tech;63
Illinois at Mich. St. (-14 1/2);45
UConn at Cincinnati (-35);55
Louisville at Miami (Fla.) (-6 1/2);48 1/2
Iowa at Wisconsin (-9 1/2);38
N. Texas at La. Tech (-5 1/2);71 1/2
N. Mexico St. at Mississippi (-28 1/2);63
Georgia St. (-2 1/2) at La.-Monroe;76 1/2
Fla. Int. at Fla. Atlantic (-10);60
Washington St. (-7 1/2) at California;51
Appalachian St. at S. Carolina (-5);51
Utah St. at Fresno St (-6);58 1/2
Missouri at Georgia (-16 1/2);47 1/2
Notre Dame (-8) at Duke;51
Clemson (-32 1/2) at N. Car. St.;53 1/2
Tennessee (-1) at Kentucky;41 1/2
Liberty at BYU (-17);58 1/2
Iowa St. at Oklahoma (-14 1/2);68
Wyoming at Boise St. (-13);48 1/2
Nevada at San Diego St. (-17);38 1/2
San Jose St. at Hawaii (-7 1/2);77
NFL
GAME TODAY
Chargers (-1) at Raiders;49
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Bills at Browns (-2 1/2);40
Chiefs (-4) at Titans;48 1/2
Giants (-2 1/2) at Jets;43 1/2
Cardinals at Buccaneers (-4 1/2);51 1/2
Ravens (-10) at Bengals;45
Falcons at Saints (-13);51 1/2
Lions at Bears (-2 1/2);42
Dolphins at Colts (-10 1/2);44
Panthers at Packers (-5);47
Rams (-3 1/2) at Steelers;44
Vikings at Cowboys (-3);47 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Seahawks at 49ers (-6);46
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
