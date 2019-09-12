Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3);66 1/2

Kansas at Boston College (-21);51

Washington St. (-9) at Houston;73 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Ohio St. (-17 1/2) at Indiana;60

Kansas St. at Mississippi St. (-7);52

N. Car. St. (-6 1/2) at W. Virginia;45 1/2

Maryland (-7) at Temple;66 1/2

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (-17);49

Pittsburgh at Penn St. (-17 1/2);53

East. Michigan at Illinois (-7);55 1/2

Arkansas St. at Georgia (-33);58

Air Force at Colorado (-3 1/2);58 1/2

San Diego St. (-15 1/2) at N. Mex. St.;50

Fla. Atlantic (-2 1/2) at Ball St.;64 1/2

New Mexico at Notre Dame (-34 1/2);63 1/2

Akron at Cent. Michigan (-1);43 1/2

Stanford at Cent. Florida (-8 1/2);62 1/2

Alabama (-25 1/2) at S. Carolina;61 1/2

E. Carolina at Navy (-7 1/2);53 1/2

Army (-17) at Texas San Antonio;45

USC (-4 1/2) at BYU;56 1/2

Georgia Southern at Minnesota (-16 1/2); 46

UNLV at Northwestern (-18 1/2);53 1/2

Oklahoma St. (-14) at Tulsa;64

Memphis (-19) at South Alabama;57 1/2

Iowa (-2) at Iowa St.;44

Colorado St. at Arkansas (-10);63 1/2

West. Kentucky vs. Louisville (-10);51

Arizona St. at Michigan St. (-14);42

North Texas at California (-14);50 1/2

La. Tech (-11) at Bowling Green;58 1/2

Buffalo (-5 1/2) at Liberty;55

Southern Mississippi at Troy (-2 1/2);49

UMass at Charlotte (-20);66 1/2

Ohio at Marshall (-5);49 1/2

Kent St. at Auburn (-35 1/2);54

Florida (-8) at Kentucky;48 1/2

Georgia St. at West. Michigan (-9);69 1/2

Texas St. at SMU (-17 1/2);62

Duke (-6 1/2) at Middle Tenn. St.;50 1/2

Hawaii at Washington (-21 1/2);58 1/2

TCU (-2 1/2) at Purdue;52 1/2

Clemson (-28) at Syracuse;64 1/2

Florida St. at Virginia (-7 1/2);58

Oklahoma (-23 1/2) at UCLA;73 1/2

N. Illinois at Nebraska (-14);54 1/2

Texas (-32) vs. Rice;56

Texas Tech (-2) at Arizona;77

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Colts at Titans (-3);44

Chargers (-2 1/2) at Lions;47 1/2

Bills (-1 1/2) at Giants;44

Cardinals at Ravens (-13);46 1/2

Patriots (-19 1/2) at Dolphins;48 1/2

Cowboys (-5 1/2) at Redskins;46 1/2

Jaguars at Texans (-9);43 1/2

Seahawks at Steelers (-4);47

49ers at Bengals (-1 1/2);45 1/2

Vikings at Packers (-3);44

Chiefs (-7) at Raiders;53 1/2

Saints at Rams (-2);52 1/2

Bears (-2 1/2) at Broncos;40 1/2

Eagles (-1 1/2) at Falcons;52 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Browns (-6 1/2) at Jets;44

-- (Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change)

