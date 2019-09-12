College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3);66 1/2
Kansas at Boston College (-21);51
Washington St. (-9) at Houston;73 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Ohio St. (-17 1/2) at Indiana;60
Kansas St. at Mississippi St. (-7);52
N. Car. St. (-6 1/2) at W. Virginia;45 1/2
Maryland (-7) at Temple;66 1/2
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (-17);49
Pittsburgh at Penn St. (-17 1/2);53
East. Michigan at Illinois (-7);55 1/2
Arkansas St. at Georgia (-33);58
Air Force at Colorado (-3 1/2);58 1/2
San Diego St. (-15 1/2) at N. Mex. St.;50
Fla. Atlantic (-2 1/2) at Ball St.;64 1/2
New Mexico at Notre Dame (-34 1/2);63 1/2
Akron at Cent. Michigan (-1);43 1/2
Stanford at Cent. Florida (-8 1/2);62 1/2
Alabama (-25 1/2) at S. Carolina;61 1/2
E. Carolina at Navy (-7 1/2);53 1/2
Army (-17) at Texas San Antonio;45
USC (-4 1/2) at BYU;56 1/2
Georgia Southern at Minnesota (-16 1/2); 46
UNLV at Northwestern (-18 1/2);53 1/2
Oklahoma St. (-14) at Tulsa;64
Memphis (-19) at South Alabama;57 1/2
Iowa (-2) at Iowa St.;44
Colorado St. at Arkansas (-10);63 1/2
West. Kentucky vs. Louisville (-10);51
Arizona St. at Michigan St. (-14);42
North Texas at California (-14);50 1/2
La. Tech (-11) at Bowling Green;58 1/2
Buffalo (-5 1/2) at Liberty;55
Southern Mississippi at Troy (-2 1/2);49
UMass at Charlotte (-20);66 1/2
Ohio at Marshall (-5);49 1/2
Kent St. at Auburn (-35 1/2);54
Florida (-8) at Kentucky;48 1/2
Georgia St. at West. Michigan (-9);69 1/2
Texas St. at SMU (-17 1/2);62
Duke (-6 1/2) at Middle Tenn. St.;50 1/2
Hawaii at Washington (-21 1/2);58 1/2
TCU (-2 1/2) at Purdue;52 1/2
Clemson (-28) at Syracuse;64 1/2
Florida St. at Virginia (-7 1/2);58
Oklahoma (-23 1/2) at UCLA;73 1/2
N. Illinois at Nebraska (-14);54 1/2
Texas (-32) vs. Rice;56
Texas Tech (-2) at Arizona;77
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Colts at Titans (-3);44
Chargers (-2 1/2) at Lions;47 1/2
Bills (-1 1/2) at Giants;44
Cardinals at Ravens (-13);46 1/2
Patriots (-19 1/2) at Dolphins;48 1/2
Cowboys (-5 1/2) at Redskins;46 1/2
Jaguars at Texans (-9);43 1/2
Seahawks at Steelers (-4);47
49ers at Bengals (-1 1/2);45 1/2
Vikings at Packers (-3);44
Chiefs (-7) at Raiders;53 1/2
Saints at Rams (-2);52 1/2
Bears (-2 1/2) at Broncos;40 1/2
Eagles (-1 1/2) at Falcons;52 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Browns (-6 1/2) at Jets;44
-- (Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change)
