College football
GAME TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
SMU (-14) at Houston;65 1/2
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
USC (-13 1/2) at Colorado;62 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M (-10 1/2);50 1/2
Liberty (-7 1/2) at Rutgers;45 1/2
Oklahoma (-23 1/2) at Kansas St.;57 1/2
Iowa (-10) at Northwestern;37 1/2
Bowl. Green at West. Mich. (-27);63
Appal. St. (-26) at S. Alabama;52
Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh (-5 1/2);43 1/2
Wisconsin at Ohio St. (-14 1/2);50
St. Jose St. at Army (-9);53 1/2
Illinois at Purdue (-9 1/2);61
S. Mississippi (-9 1/2) at Rice;52
Ohio U. at Ball St. (-2 1/2);62
Nevada at Wyoming (-14);43 1/2
West. Kent. at Marshall (-5);45
N. Mex. St. at Ga. Southern (-14 1/2);56
Virginia (-3 1/2) at Louisville;52
Okla. St. at Iowa St. (-10 1/2);63 1/2
Penn St. (-6 1/2) at Mich. St.;44
Auburn at LSU (-10 1/2);58 1/2
Fla. Int. (-2 1/2) at Midd. Tenn. St.;59 1/2
Fla. Atlantic (-13 1/2) at Old Dominion;51
Texas (-1 1/2) at TCU;59
N. Texas (-4) at Charlotte;63 1/2
Maryland at Minnesota (-16 1/2);57
Tulane at Navy (-3 1/2);55 1/2
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St. (-2);58
East. Mich. at Toledo (-3 1/2);57
Arizona (-1) at Stanford;52 1/2
UConn (-10) at UMass;62 1/2
Syracuse at Fla. St. (-10);59
Cent. Mich. at Buffalo (-2 1/2);47 1/2
Indiana at Nebraska (-2);52 1/2
S. Florida (-2) at E. Carolina;51
Duke at N. Carolina (-3 1/2);54
Hawaii (-10) at N. Mexico;70
S. Carolina (-4 1/2) at Tennessee;47 1/2
Texas St. at Arkansas St. (-11 1/2);58 1/2
Troy at Georgia St. (-1);66 1/2
Texas Tech (-4) at Kansas;64 1/2
Memphis (-10 1/2) at Tulsa;56 1/2
Central Fla. (-11) at Temple;60
Arkansas at Alabama (-32);55 1/2
Boston Coll. at Clemson (-34);59
Colo. St. at Fresno St. (-14 1/2);55 1/2
Notre Dame (-1) at Michigan;51
Arizona St. (-4) at UCLA;55 1/2
Missouri (-10 1/2) at Kentucky;45
La. Tech (-20 1/2) at UTEP;51
California at Utah (-21 1/2);37 1/2
Utah St. at Air Force (-3 1/2);58
Wash. St. at Oregon (-14);65
San Diego St. (-13) at UNLV;45
NFL
GAME TODAY
Redskins at Vikings (-16);42
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Broncos at Colts (-5 1/2);43 1/2
Giants at Lions (-7);49
Buccaneers at Titans (-2 1/2);45 1/2
Chargers at Bears (-4);41
Jets at Jaguars (-6);41
Eagles at Bills (-1 1/2);43
Cardinals at Saints (-10 1/2);49
Bengals vs. Rams (-13);48 1/2
Panthers at 49ers (-5 1/2);42
Raiders at Texans (-6 1/2);51 1/2
Browns at Patriots (-13);46
Packers (-4) at Chiefs;47 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Dolphins at Steelers (-14 1/2);43
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
