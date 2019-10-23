Clip art football

College football

GAME TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

SMU (-14) at Houston;65 1/2

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

USC (-13 1/2) at Colorado;62 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M (-10 1/2);50 1/2

Liberty (-7 1/2) at Rutgers;45 1/2

Oklahoma (-23 1/2) at Kansas St.;57 1/2

Iowa (-10) at Northwestern;37 1/2

Bowl. Green at West. Mich. (-27);63

Appal. St. (-26) at S. Alabama;52

Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh (-5 1/2);43 1/2

Wisconsin at Ohio St. (-14 1/2);50

St. Jose St. at Army (-9);53 1/2

Illinois at Purdue (-9 1/2);61

S. Mississippi (-9 1/2) at Rice;52

Ohio U. at Ball St. (-2 1/2);62

Nevada at Wyoming (-14);43 1/2

West. Kent. at Marshall (-5);45

N. Mex. St. at Ga. Southern (-14 1/2);56

Virginia (-3 1/2) at Louisville;52

Okla. St. at Iowa St. (-10 1/2);63 1/2

Penn St. (-6 1/2) at Mich. St.;44

Auburn at LSU (-10 1/2);58 1/2

Fla. Int. (-2 1/2) at Midd. Tenn. St.;59 1/2

Fla. Atlantic (-13 1/2) at Old Dominion;51

Texas (-1 1/2) at TCU;59

N. Texas (-4) at Charlotte;63 1/2

Maryland at Minnesota (-16 1/2);57

Tulane at Navy (-3 1/2);55 1/2

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St. (-2);58

East. Mich. at Toledo (-3 1/2);57

Arizona (-1) at Stanford;52 1/2

UConn (-10) at UMass;62 1/2

Syracuse at Fla. St. (-10);59

Cent. Mich. at Buffalo (-2 1/2);47 1/2

Indiana at Nebraska (-2);52 1/2

S. Florida (-2) at E. Carolina;51

Duke at N. Carolina (-3 1/2);54

Hawaii (-10) at N. Mexico;70

S. Carolina (-4 1/2) at Tennessee;47 1/2

Texas St. at Arkansas St. (-11 1/2);58 1/2

Troy at Georgia St. (-1);66 1/2

Texas Tech (-4) at Kansas;64 1/2

Memphis (-10 1/2) at Tulsa;56 1/2

Central Fla. (-11) at Temple;60

Arkansas at Alabama (-32);55 1/2

Boston Coll. at Clemson (-34);59

Colo. St. at Fresno St. (-14 1/2);55 1/2

Notre Dame (-1) at Michigan;51

Arizona St. (-4) at UCLA;55 1/2

Missouri (-10 1/2) at Kentucky;45

La. Tech (-20 1/2) at UTEP;51

California at Utah (-21 1/2);37 1/2

Utah St. at Air Force (-3 1/2);58

Wash. St. at Oregon (-14);65

San Diego St. (-13) at UNLV;45

NFL

GAME TODAY

Redskins at Vikings (-16);42

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Broncos at Colts (-5 1/2);43 1/2

Giants at Lions (-7);49

Buccaneers at Titans (-2 1/2);45 1/2

Chargers at Bears (-4);41

Jets at Jaguars (-6);41

Eagles at Bills (-1 1/2);43

Cardinals at Saints (-10 1/2);49

Bengals vs. Rams (-13);48 1/2

Panthers at 49ers (-5 1/2);42

Raiders at Texans (-6 1/2);51 1/2

Browns at Patriots (-13);46

Packers (-4) at Chiefs;47 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Dolphins at Steelers (-14 1/2);43

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

