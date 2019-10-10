College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Virginia at Miami (Fla.) (-2 1/2);43 1/2
Colo. St. (-3 1/2) at N. Mexico;66 1/2
Colorado at Oregon (-21);59 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Mississippi St. (-7) at Tennessee;53
Memphis (-5 1/2) at Temple;49 1/2
Miami (Ohio) at West. Mich. (-13);57
Maryland (-3 1/2) at Purdue;53 1/2
Oklahoma (-10 1/2) vs. Texas;76
S. Carolina at Georgia (-23 1/2);52 1/2
Toledo (-26) at Bowling Green;65 1/2
Michigan (-23) at Illinois;49
Rutgers at Indiana (-28);49 1/2
Georgia Tech at Duke (-17 1/2);49
Ball St. at East. Mich. (-1);58
Old Dominion at Marshall (-15 1/2);47 1/2
N. Mexico St. at Cent. Mich. (-10);58
Alabama (-17) at Texas A&M;61 1/2
Florida St. at Clemson (-27);60
Cincinnati (-7 1/2) at Houston;51 1/2
BYU (-5 1/2) at South Florida;50 1/2
Wash. St. at Ariz. St. (-1);59
N. Illinois at Ohio (-6 1/2);51
Michigan St. at Wisconsin (-10 1/2);40 1/2
Kent St. (-14 1/2) at Akron;57
UConn at Tulane (-34);59
UNLV at Vanderbilt (-14 1/2);57
Mid. Tenn. St. at Fla. Atlantic (-10 1/2);64
Texas Tech at Baylor (-10 1/2);58
Iowa St. (-10) at W. Virginia;53
San Jose St. at Nevada (-2 1/2);59
Georgia St. at Coast. Carolina (-4 1/2);64
UAB (-12) at Texas-San Antonio;47
Fresno St. at Air Force (-3 1/2);51
Army (-5) at Western Ky.;42 1/2
Mississippi at Missouri (-12 1/2);57
Charlotte at Fla. International (-5 1/2);60 1/2
UMass at La. Tech (-31 1/2);63
N. Texas at South. Mississippi (-3 1/2);58 1/2
USC at Notre Dame (-10 1/2);60
Penn St. (-3 1/2) at Iowa;42
Louisville at Wake Forest (-6 1/2);65 1/2
Nebraska at Minnesota (-7 1/2);50
Arkansas at Kentucky (-6 1/2);53 1/2
Florida at LSU (-13 1/2);56
Utah (-14) at Oregon St.;59 1/2
Hawaii at Boise St. (-13 1/2);60 1/2
Wyoming at San Diego St. (-3 1/2);38
Washington (-6 1/2) at Arizona;59
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Panthers (-2 1/2) vs. Buccaneers;47 1/2
Bengals at Ravens (-11);48
Seahawks (-1 1/2) at Browns;46 1/2
Texans at Chiefs (-4 1/2);55 1/2
Eagles at Vikings (-3);44
Saints at Jaguars (-1);43 1/2
Redskins (-3 1/2) at Dolphins;41
49ers at Rams (-3);50 1/2
Falcons (-2 1/2) at Cardinals;52
Cowboys (-7) at Jets;44
Titans at Broncos (-2);40 1/2
Steelers at Chargers (-7);41
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Lions at Packers (-4);47
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.