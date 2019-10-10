Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Virginia at Miami (Fla.) (-2 1/2);43 1/2

Colo. St. (-3 1/2) at N. Mexico;66 1/2

Colorado at Oregon (-21);59 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Mississippi St. (-7) at Tennessee;53

Memphis (-5 1/2) at Temple;49 1/2

Miami (Ohio) at West. Mich. (-13);57

Maryland (-3 1/2) at Purdue;53 1/2

Oklahoma (-10 1/2) vs. Texas;76

S. Carolina at Georgia (-23 1/2);52 1/2

Toledo (-26) at Bowling Green;65 1/2

Michigan (-23) at Illinois;49

Rutgers at Indiana (-28);49 1/2

Georgia Tech at Duke (-17 1/2);49

Ball St. at East. Mich. (-1);58

Old Dominion at Marshall (-15 1/2);47 1/2

N. Mexico St. at Cent. Mich. (-10);58

Alabama (-17) at Texas A&M;61 1/2

Florida St. at Clemson (-27);60

Cincinnati (-7 1/2) at Houston;51 1/2

BYU (-5 1/2) at South Florida;50 1/2

Wash. St. at Ariz. St. (-1);59

N. Illinois at Ohio (-6 1/2);51

Michigan St. at Wisconsin (-10 1/2);40 1/2

Kent St. (-14 1/2) at Akron;57

UConn at Tulane (-34);59

UNLV at Vanderbilt (-14 1/2);57

Mid. Tenn. St. at Fla. Atlantic (-10 1/2);64

Texas Tech at Baylor (-10 1/2);58

Iowa St. (-10) at W. Virginia;53

San Jose St. at Nevada (-2 1/2);59

Georgia St. at Coast. Carolina (-4 1/2);64

UAB (-12) at Texas-San Antonio;47

Fresno St. at Air Force (-3 1/2);51

Army (-5) at Western Ky.;42 1/2

Mississippi at Missouri (-12 1/2);57

Charlotte at Fla. International (-5 1/2);60 1/2

UMass at La. Tech (-31 1/2);63

N. Texas at South. Mississippi (-3 1/2);58 1/2

USC at Notre Dame (-10 1/2);60

Penn St. (-3 1/2) at Iowa;42

Louisville at Wake Forest (-6 1/2);65 1/2

Nebraska at Minnesota (-7 1/2);50

Arkansas at Kentucky (-6 1/2);53 1/2

Florida at LSU (-13 1/2);56

Utah (-14) at Oregon St.;59 1/2

Hawaii at Boise St. (-13 1/2);60 1/2

Wyoming at San Diego St. (-3 1/2);38

Washington (-6 1/2) at Arizona;59

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Panthers (-2 1/2) vs. Buccaneers;47 1/2

Bengals at Ravens (-11);48

Seahawks (-1 1/2) at Browns;46 1/2

Texans at Chiefs (-4 1/2);55 1/2

Eagles at Vikings (-3);44

Saints at Jaguars (-1);43 1/2

Redskins (-3 1/2) at Dolphins;41

49ers at Rams (-3);50 1/2

Falcons (-2 1/2) at Cardinals;52

Cowboys (-7) at Jets;44

Titans at Broncos (-2);40 1/2

Steelers at Chargers (-7);41

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Lions at Packers (-4);47

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments