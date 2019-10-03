College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Central Florida (-3 1/2) at Cincinnati;61
New Mexico at San Jose St. (-6 1/2);67
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Maryland (-12 1/2) at Rutgers;56
Utah St. at LSU (-28);73
TCU at Iowa St. (-3);43 1/2
Oklahoma (-33) at Kansas;68
Iowa at Michigan (-3 1/2);47 1/2
East. Mich. (-6 1/2) at Cent. Mich.;53 1/2
Oklahoma St. (-10) at Texas Tech;62 1/2
Kent St. at Wisconsin (-35 1/2);59
Purdue at Penn St. (-28 1/2);56
Tulane (-2 1/2) at Army;43 1/2
South Florida (-11) at UConn;49
Boston Coll. at Louisville (-5 1/2);60 1/2
Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45);61 1/2
Marshall (-3 1/2) at Midd. Tenn. St.;54 1/2
Ohio U. (-3) at Buffalo;51
West. Mich. at Toledo (-1 1/2);71 1/2
Baylor at Kansas St. (-1);49 1/2
Air Force (-3 1/2) at Navy;45
Illinois at Minnesota (-14);57 1/2
Arkansas St. (-7) at Georgia St.;70 1/2
Texas (-10 1/2) at W. Virginia;61
Ball St. at Northern Ill. (-5);55
Auburn (-2 1/2) at Florida;48 1/2
Va. Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-14);47
Memphis (-14 1/2) at La.-Monroe;63
Northwestern at Nebraska (-7 1/2);49
Troy at Missouri (-24 1/2);66
N. Carolina (-10 1/2) at Georgia Tech;48 1/2
Arizona at Colorado (-4 1/2);62 1/2
West. Kentucky (-3 1/2);at Old Dominion;43 1/2
Rice at Ala.-Birmingham (-9);44 1/2
UMass at Fla. International (-26 1/2);67 1/2
Georgia (-25) at Tennessee;51 1/2
Michigan St. at Ohio St. (-20 1/2);49 1/2
Tulsa at SMU (-13);64
Vanderbilt at Mississippi (-7 1/2);63
California at Oregon (-18);46 1/2
Liberty (-4 1/2) at N. Mexico St.;61 1/2
Texas-San Antonio at UTEP (-1 1/2);45 1/2
Pittsburgh at Duke (-4 1/2);48 1/2
Oregon St. at UCLA (-6);65 1/2
San Diego St. (- 7 1/2) at Colo. St.;51
Washington (-16 1/2) at Stanford;52
Boise St. (-23) at UNLV;57
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Ravens (-3) at Steelers;44 1/2
Bears (-5 1 1/2) vs. Raiders;40 1/2
Cardinals at Bengals (-3);47
Jaguars at Panthers (-3 1/2);41
Vikings (-5) at Giants;43 1/2
Jets at Eagles (-13 1/2);43 1/2
Patriots (-15 1/2) at Redskins;42 1/2
Falcons at Texans (-5);49
Buccaneers at Saints (-3);46 1/2
Bills at Titans (-3);38 1/2
Broncos at Chargers (-6 1/2);44 1/2
Packers at Cowboys (-3 1/2);47
Colts at Chiefs (-11);56
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Browns at 49ers (-3 1/2);46 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
