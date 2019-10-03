Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Central Florida (-3 1/2) at Cincinnati;61

New Mexico at San Jose St. (-6 1/2);67

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Maryland (-12 1/2) at Rutgers;56

Utah St. at LSU (-28);73

TCU at Iowa St. (-3);43 1/2

Oklahoma (-33) at Kansas;68

Iowa at Michigan (-3 1/2);47 1/2

East. Mich. (-6 1/2) at Cent. Mich.;53 1/2

Oklahoma St. (-10) at Texas Tech;62 1/2

Kent St. at Wisconsin (-35 1/2);59

Purdue at Penn St. (-28 1/2);56

Tulane (-2 1/2) at Army;43 1/2

South Florida (-11) at UConn;49

Boston Coll. at Louisville (-5 1/2);60 1/2

Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45);61 1/2

Marshall (-3 1/2) at Midd. Tenn. St.;54 1/2

Ohio U. (-3) at Buffalo;51

West. Mich. at Toledo (-1 1/2);71 1/2

Baylor at Kansas St. (-1);49 1/2

Air Force (-3 1/2) at Navy;45

Illinois at Minnesota (-14);57 1/2

Arkansas St. (-7) at Georgia St.;70 1/2

Texas (-10 1/2) at W. Virginia;61

Ball St. at Northern Ill. (-5);55

Auburn (-2 1/2) at Florida;48 1/2

Va. Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-14);47

Memphis (-14 1/2) at La.-Monroe;63

Northwestern at Nebraska (-7 1/2);49

Troy at Missouri (-24 1/2);66

N. Carolina (-10 1/2) at Georgia Tech;48 1/2

Arizona at Colorado (-4 1/2);62 1/2

West. Kentucky (-3 1/2);at Old Dominion;43 1/2

Rice at Ala.-Birmingham (-9);44 1/2

UMass at Fla. International (-26 1/2);67 1/2

Georgia (-25) at Tennessee;51 1/2

Michigan St. at Ohio St. (-20 1/2);49 1/2

Tulsa at SMU (-13);64

Vanderbilt at Mississippi (-7 1/2);63

California at Oregon (-18);46 1/2

Liberty (-4 1/2) at N. Mexico St.;61 1/2

Texas-San Antonio at UTEP (-1 1/2);45 1/2

Pittsburgh at Duke (-4 1/2);48 1/2

Oregon St. at UCLA (-6);65 1/2

San Diego St. (- 7 1/2) at Colo. St.;51

Washington (-16 1/2) at Stanford;52

Boise St. (-23) at UNLV;57

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Ravens (-3) at Steelers;44 1/2

Bears (-5 1 1/2) vs. Raiders;40 1/2

Cardinals at Bengals (-3);47

Jaguars at Panthers (-3 1/2);41

Vikings (-5) at Giants;43 1/2

Jets at Eagles (-13 1/2);43 1/2

Patriots (-15 1/2) at Redskins;42 1/2

Falcons at Texans (-5);49

Buccaneers at Saints (-3);46 1/2

Bills at Titans (-3);38 1/2

Broncos at Chargers (-6 1/2);44 1/2

Packers at Cowboys (-3 1/2);47

Colts at Chiefs (-11);56

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Browns at 49ers (-3 1/2);46 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments