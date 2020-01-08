College football
GAME SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
James Madison (-1 1/2) vs. N. Dakota St.;51
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Clemson vs. LSU (-6);69 1/2
NFL
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Vikings at 49ers (-7);44 1/2
Titans at Ravens (-9);47
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texans at Chiefs (-9 1/2);51
Seahawks at Packers (-4);47
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
