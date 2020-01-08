Clip art football

College football

GAME SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

James Madison (-1 1/2) vs. N. Dakota St.;51

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Clemson vs. LSU (-6);69 1/2

NFL

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Vikings at 49ers (-7);44 1/2

Titans at Ravens (-9);47

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texans at Chiefs (-9 1/2);51

Seahawks at Packers (-4);47

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

