GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

N. Carolina St. at Ga. Tech (-2 1/2);47

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Colorado St. at Wyoming (-6 1/2);50 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Liberty at Virginia (-17);54

Penn St. at Ohio St. (-18 1/2);57

Michigan St. (-20 1/2) at Rutgers;43 1/2

Central Fla. (-6) at Tulane;70

Minnesota (-13 1/2) at Northwestern;39 1/2

Kansas at Iowa St. (-24 1/2);58

Illinois at Iowa (-15);46 1/2

Ball St. (-3 1/2) at Kent St.;67

BYU (-40 1/2) at UMass;68 1/2

E. Carolina (-15) at UConn;66

Oklahoma St. (-6 1/2) at W. Virginia;57

Air Force (-22 1/2) at N. Mexico;55

S. Alabama at Georgia St. (-10);56

Boston Coll. at Notre Dame (-19);64

Texas St. at Appalachian St. (-29 1/2);51 1/2

Ga. Southern (-1) at Arkansas St.;56

Nebraska (-5) at Maryland;61 1/2

La. Tech at Ala.-Birmingham (-5 1/2);44

Pittsburgh at Va. Tech (-4);46 1/2

North Texas (-6 1/2) at Rice;55 1/2

Michigan (-9 1/2) at Indiana;53

SMU at Navy (-3 1/2);66 1/2

Marshall (-7) at Charlotte;55

West. Kentucky at South. Miss. (-4);51 1/2

Texas at Baylor (-5 1/2);59

Texas A&M at Georgia (-13 1/2);44

UCLA at USC (-13 1/2);66

Memphis (-14 1/2) at S. Florida;60

UTEP at N. Mexico St. (-7 1/2);55 1/2

San Jose St. (-6 1/2) at UNLV;65

California at Stanford (-2 1/2);40

Purdue at Wisconsin (-25);48

Syracuse at Louisville (-9 1/2);62

Old Dominion at Midd. Tenn. St. (-15);47

Troy at La.-Lafayette (-14);70 1/2

Coast. Carolina at La.-Monroe (-6);65

Fla. Atlantic (-20) at Texas-San Ant.;57

Miami (Fla) (-20) vs. Fla. International;49

Temple at Cincinnati (-10 1/2);45 1/2

Arkansas at LSU (-44);69 1/2

Kansas St. at Texas Tech (-2 1/2);55 1/2

Oregon (-14 1/2) at Arizona St.;52 1/2

Duke at Wake Forest (-7);49 1/2

Houston at Tulsa (-3);58 1/2

Tennessee at Missouri (-4);45 1/2

TCU at Oklahoma (-18);65

Oregon St. at Wash. St. (-10 1/2);76 1/2

Washington (-14 1/2) at Colorado;53

Utah (-22 1/2) at Arizona;57 1/2

Boise St. (-8 1/2) at Utah St.;53

Nevada at Fresno St. (-13 1/2);50 1/2

San Diego St. at Hawaii (-3);48

NFL

GAME TODAY

Colts at Texans (-3 1/2);45 1/2

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Broncos at Bills (-4);37 1/2

Dolphins at Browns (-10 1/2);44 1/2

Steelers (-6 1/2) at Bengals;39

Giants at Bears (-6);40

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4 1/2);51 1/2

Raiders (-3) at Jets;46 1/2

Panthers at Saints (-9 1/2);47

Lions (-3 1/2) at Redskins;41 1/2

Seahawks at Eagles (-1 1/2);48

Jaguars at Titans (-3);41

Cowboys at Patriots (-6 1/2);45

Packers at 49ers (-3);47 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Ravens (-3) at Rams;46 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

