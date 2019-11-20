College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
N. Carolina St. at Ga. Tech (-2 1/2);47
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Colorado St. at Wyoming (-6 1/2);50 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Liberty at Virginia (-17);54
Penn St. at Ohio St. (-18 1/2);57
Michigan St. (-20 1/2) at Rutgers;43 1/2
Central Fla. (-6) at Tulane;70
Minnesota (-13 1/2) at Northwestern;39 1/2
Kansas at Iowa St. (-24 1/2);58
Illinois at Iowa (-15);46 1/2
Ball St. (-3 1/2) at Kent St.;67
BYU (-40 1/2) at UMass;68 1/2
E. Carolina (-15) at UConn;66
Oklahoma St. (-6 1/2) at W. Virginia;57
Air Force (-22 1/2) at N. Mexico;55
S. Alabama at Georgia St. (-10);56
Boston Coll. at Notre Dame (-19);64
Texas St. at Appalachian St. (-29 1/2);51 1/2
Ga. Southern (-1) at Arkansas St.;56
Nebraska (-5) at Maryland;61 1/2
La. Tech at Ala.-Birmingham (-5 1/2);44
Pittsburgh at Va. Tech (-4);46 1/2
North Texas (-6 1/2) at Rice;55 1/2
Michigan (-9 1/2) at Indiana;53
SMU at Navy (-3 1/2);66 1/2
Marshall (-7) at Charlotte;55
West. Kentucky at South. Miss. (-4);51 1/2
Texas at Baylor (-5 1/2);59
Texas A&M at Georgia (-13 1/2);44
UCLA at USC (-13 1/2);66
Memphis (-14 1/2) at S. Florida;60
UTEP at N. Mexico St. (-7 1/2);55 1/2
San Jose St. (-6 1/2) at UNLV;65
California at Stanford (-2 1/2);40
Purdue at Wisconsin (-25);48
Syracuse at Louisville (-9 1/2);62
Old Dominion at Midd. Tenn. St. (-15);47
Troy at La.-Lafayette (-14);70 1/2
Coast. Carolina at La.-Monroe (-6);65
Fla. Atlantic (-20) at Texas-San Ant.;57
Miami (Fla) (-20) vs. Fla. International;49
Temple at Cincinnati (-10 1/2);45 1/2
Arkansas at LSU (-44);69 1/2
Kansas St. at Texas Tech (-2 1/2);55 1/2
Oregon (-14 1/2) at Arizona St.;52 1/2
Duke at Wake Forest (-7);49 1/2
Houston at Tulsa (-3);58 1/2
Tennessee at Missouri (-4);45 1/2
TCU at Oklahoma (-18);65
Oregon St. at Wash. St. (-10 1/2);76 1/2
Washington (-14 1/2) at Colorado;53
Utah (-22 1/2) at Arizona;57 1/2
Boise St. (-8 1/2) at Utah St.;53
Nevada at Fresno St. (-13 1/2);50 1/2
San Diego St. at Hawaii (-3);48
NFL
GAME TODAY
Colts at Texans (-3 1/2);45 1/2
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Broncos at Bills (-4);37 1/2
Dolphins at Browns (-10 1/2);44 1/2
Steelers (-6 1/2) at Bengals;39
Giants at Bears (-6);40
Buccaneers at Falcons (-4 1/2);51 1/2
Raiders (-3) at Jets;46 1/2
Panthers at Saints (-9 1/2);47
Lions (-3 1/2) at Redskins;41 1/2
Seahawks at Eagles (-1 1/2);48
Jaguars at Titans (-3);41
Cowboys at Patriots (-6 1/2);45
Packers at 49ers (-3);47 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Ravens (-3) at Rams;46 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
